Rosalía, Quevedo, The Weeknd… This is how some songs created by artificial intelligence sound

Positions on music created with the help of artificial intelligence are very different. There are people who think that this is an advance and that help composers be more flexible while others are completely against it.

“Tools are always useful, but we are the ones who have to use them. What we can’t do is let the machines be those who take control. We have to be very careful,” the musician said. Stingmember Police.

With the advent of this type of technology, social networks have been filled with songs or versions of songs where it is very difficult to figure out if they are original or AI generated versions.

Heart on my sleeve – Drake and The Weeknd

One of the most famous songs that appeared thanks to artificial intelligence – Heart on my sleeve allegedly Drake and The Weeknd. The theme was originally posted by Ghostwriter977, and platforms such as Spotify, Amazon Music, or Apple Music did not determine that it was a song that did not belong to the artists.

Heart on Sleeve – Drake & The Weeknd

Finally, Universal Music demanded that it and all platforms be removed. They removed it from their catalogs.. Right now, the topic is only circulating on YouTube and TikTok.

David Guetta and Eminem

The DJ turned to artificial intelligence to turn on Eminem’s voice in one of his threads. Poems were written thanks to gtp chat, another program specialized in text generation, and in another program he reproduced the rapper’s voice.

David Guetta assures that it took less than an hour and that doesn’t want to sell it. “That’s what I liked joke and it worked so well I couldn’t believe it,” the DJ explained.

Quevedo and Rosalia

Translator point G joins Motomami via artificial intelligence with a theme that has gone viral on various networks. Recreated voices Quevedo And Rosalia are indistinguishable from the real and many expect a real collaboration between the two artists.

Another option that this type of technology represents is song covers. For example, the topic was discussed at one time. too many women fromFrom Tangan performed by a canary

Too many Quevedo women (IA)

Michael Jackson

The King of Pop is one of the artists this technology has brought back from the dead. Although Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, several profiles have revived their style by covering songs such as killer queen.

But it doesn’t end there, they also translated one of their greatest hits as thriller in spanish.

Streamers sing

Voice reproduction experiments are not limited to people in the musical environment, but also to famous people associated with streaming Was victims of this.

Some examples: Ibai, el Rubius and Hoka who, without looking, have their own versions of songs known as Hallelujah, Peaches (from Mario Bros) or roses from Van Gogh’s ear.

Peaches-Ibai (Italy)

Artificial intelligence is a phenomenon that does not stop and spreads to all areas. This may seem anecdotal and funny to people, but at the same time, this panorama suggests problem for artists.

Issues such as copyright and exploitation are not yet regulated in this regard and making rules seems difficult.