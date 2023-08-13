Rumor bomb: Neymar can go to the championship of Saudi Arabia

PSG made their debut this Saturday against Lorient in Ligue 1 and drew goalless. Kylian Mbappe (he was present at the stadium) was not called up due to a conflict with the management, as well as Marco Verratti and Neymar. The latter, already with the door open, leaves for this entrance market. And it would be a Brazilian who has already received a millionaire’s offer to leave…
The fact is that, according to Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specializing in the transfer market, Neymar would get a millionaire offer from Saudi Arabia. The club in question that would offer the Brazilian would be Al-Hilal, a team until recently led by Ramon Diaz that also tried to get Lionel Messi, before leaving for Inter Miami.
The offer that Al-Hilal would make to Neymar has not yet been reported, but according to Romano, it will be “Great Offer” In addition, according to the same journalist, the Brazilian did not see a bad look at the proposal. and he would already have advanced conversations with the Arab group.
It must be remembered that these last days There have been rumors of Neymar’s possible return to Barcelona, though nothing is official at the moment. If Al Hilal were the Brazilian’s next destination, it would be his fourth career club after Santos, Barcelona proper and, of course, PSG.
Other stars that already exist in Al Hilal and in Saudi Arabia in general
The Saudi Pro League is already an all-star league. There in Saudi Arabia Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Marcelo Brozovic and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, name a few.
And in Al-Hilal, in particular, they landed Kalidou Coulibaly, Ruben Neves, Malcolm and Sergei Milinkovic-Savic. Neymar would have joined this team led by Portuguese Jorge Jesus if he had accepted an alleged offer from an Arab team.