Rumors in the NBA: Killian Hayes is a real option for the Lakers

Bold moves are what it takes to add a ring, and the Los Angeles Lakers are ready to take the risk this summer. Proof of this are the NBA rumors that put Killian Hayes in the orbit of the Los Angeles team.

He entered the league as a great player, and most of the experts remain in this position. Organized, smart on a tactical level, good defender and visionary. All this unites Killian Hayes that you can’t see stay in Detroit Pistons and being Cunningham’s understudy. Logic dictates that he should become a second baseman on a great team, or even start on a team with other playmakers. Hence NBA rumors who speak of interest Los Angeles Lakers.

Killian Hayes will provide defense and tactical order for the Lakers.

He has a wide list of tall cornices, purple and gold, so the idea is to get rid of one of them to recruit the young Frenchman. LeBron James approved of this move, considering very favorably the possibility of having players around him with characteristics that could defend well. Those who will be selected to form the exchange package will be Prince Taurus and Cam Reddishtwo people with similar characteristics who are considered expendable by the Lakers.