“Rusalkakor”, the summer trend that saves mermaids as fashion muses.

Modern mermaids take to the streets hand in hand with “mermaidcore”.A trend which is positioned as star for summer inspired by the aesthetics of these mythological animals and to which are added firms from Blumarine to Alberta Ferretti and Di Petsa or known as Dua Lipa and Shakira.

The fact that cinema and fashion go hand in hand is nothing new.and the premiere of the new version of The Little Mermaid in May – it will appear on Disney+ in September – confirms this with the creation and flowering of this aesthetic that seeks inspiration from the depths of the ocean and turns these creatures into muses. fashion among bluish, shiny and corrugated fabrics.

From the 30s to the present

It’s not the first time the little mermaids have inspired fashionalthough this is the first time they have done it so decisively. The proof of this is the so-called “mermaid neckline”.patterned silhouette, used in some dresses since 1880, with which fashion began to promote suits with bulges on the sides and with a pronounced waist.

In 1930, designer Marcel Rocha walked the haute couture runway. this haircut, which would later become a favorite of such divas of the 50s as Marilyn Monroe. Now labels like Blumarine are all playing mermaid cortex, and their latest show is proof of that, in which they stray from their usual color palette to cream tones.

Nicola Brognano designed pieces with waves and frills, and recreated bras. like the iconic little mermaid from the Disney movies, both in the 1989 animated version and this year, with cups that replicate golden shells and fit close to the bust.

Catwalks suggest, TikTok goes viral

Although other firms such as Ami Paris, Alberta Ferretti, Annakiki, Collina Strada or Christian Siriano have already outlined these pronounced forms with metallic tones, the release of the film reinforced the trendand the irrefutable proof that he has established himself in the general imagination is his own “trend” (a trend created by the user community) on TikTok.

Tags: “meralkakor”There have been three hundred million interactions on this platform, divided between videos of makeup tutorials, decorative shell and pearl crafts, or affordable branded clothing to pair with, or ways to incorporate it into everyday outfits.

Among the celebrities who joined to this new fashion international faces that go from Shakira to Dua Lipa, Nati Peluso or Halle Bailey herselfthe protagonist of the new film The Little Mermaid, who usually carries this aesthetic into his red carpet and event appearances.

Also in hair and makeup

Beyond clothes the trend penetrates the world of beauty and makeup, where wavy hair, mother-of-pearl shadows appear in shades that go from blue to green and purple, as well as shiny and very hydrated skin that recreate the feeling of being underwater.

“If we bring this current and super viral trend on TikTok into our makeup routine, we may find ourselves with wet glazed leather To “Siren’s Eyes” explains professional makeup artist Yegosua Voegelebecause of whose makeup famous faces flaunted on the red carpet.

These skins, known in the makeup industry as “wet” – shiny and almost iridescent – the result is “mostly ultra hydrating for that extra juiciness”and they appear in this trend with “aqua blue eyeshadow and eyeliner in sky blue, teal and green,” the makeup artist explains.

“In terms of hair, we see ‘salt-soaked hair’ hairstyles that have a wet beach finish.a lot of texture in the hair, waves and movement on the water which we can enhance by adding pearls, shells or any aesthetic ornament,” he adds of the trend being applied to the hair.