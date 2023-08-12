Russian justice sentenced activist to 6 years in prison for anti-war messages

On Friday, a court in the Moscow region sentenced an activist to six years in prison for criticizing Russia’s attack on Ukraine on social media, an NGO and one of his relatives told AFP.

Alexander Bakhtin, a 51-year-old musician and environmental activist, was arrested in March 2023 on charges of spreading “false information” about the Russian military. This accusation is often used to quell criticism of the conflict.

“Alexander was sentenced to six years in a strict regime colony,” Andrei Shchetinin, a friend of Bakhtin’s who was present at the hearing, told AFP.

He added that you will also need to undergo regular psychiatric examinations.

The human rights group OVD-Info confirmed the verdict.

The accusation was based on three social media posts made between March and April 2022 in which he blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the conflict.

According to Shchetinin, Bakhtin loudly scolded the judge after the verdict was read to him.

The defendant’s mother, 79-year-old Lyudmila Baitina, was called as a prosecution witness against her own son.

At an earlier hearing attended by AFP journalists, the woman told the court that she had signed her statement without reading it and did not know she could refuse to testify.

According to her, the activist suffers from bronchitis and heart problems.

According to OVD-Info, about 20 thousand people were detained in Russia for protesting against the conflict in Ukraine.

