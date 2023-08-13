Salah waving his wand – AS.com

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are already running like clockwork in pre-season. The Reds started like a shot and with redoubled energy from the first minute of this summer tour. And as always in the best years of Liverpool, Mo Salah is the absolute star of the English team. The Egyptian hasn’t scored any of the four goals Liverpool have approved for Enzo Mareschi’s Leicester City, but his magic has permeated every Anfield team’s attacking play. Spiritual leader of Liverpool.

Liverpool Leicester. MOHD RASFAN AFP

Darwin Nunez, Jota and homegrown players Bobby Clarke and Doak were all goal scorers, but the praise went to Salah. The winger once again made it clear that he is the absolute soul of Liverpool. His two “gifts” accounted for two goals in a victory over Leicester in Singapore. The first one allowed Clarke’s youth team to score 2-0, while the second was devil thread right in the head of the Portuguese Jota, who did not forgive to score the third goal in the match. A gift from Salah, who was unstoppable in the right attack zone of the Reds throughout the match.

Salah along with a great game in Mac Allister’s penwho seems to have played football with Klopp all his life at Liverpool, and who has recovered to goal Darwin Nunez have been a positive note for Liverpool, who are inspiring optimism this summer. Klopp has had to reinvent himself in recent seasons and the trident of Salah, Firmino, Mane has already passed at Liverpool. Hota, Darwin and Salah now dominate. With Gakpo and Luis Diaz in the bedroom. A powerful front of attack, which is destined to bring a lot of joy to the German coach.