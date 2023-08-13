Salisbury and Ram will advance to the next round of the tournament in Toronto

The ATP brings together players from all over the world in the men’s category. (Information)

British player Joe Salisbury and American tennis player Rajiv Ram won in the semi-finals of the tournament Toronto To 6-4 and 6-4 To Tim Putz And Kevin Kravitz. With this result, the couple managed to go to the next stage of the tournament. Toronto.

Tournament Celebration Toronto (National Bank Open) takes place from 7 to 13 August on open courts with a hard surface. In this competition, 56 couples will meet each other.

Tennis is considered a classic sport. Every year, four tournaments (the so-called “Grand Slams”) gather all the attention of the whole world: the season starts with Australian Opencontinue on the clay path Roland Garrostravels to London to celebrate Wimbledon and ends in the USA US Open.

During the rest of the year, players continue to compete around the world, finishing seasons on different surfaces: hard or fast track, clay or grass.

tennis was born in Europe at the end of the 18th century and since 1926 is professional sports tour start date. It was especially popular among the wealthy classes in English-speaking countries, but today it is global sport. It is divided into two categories: men’s competition (ATP) and women’s (WTA).

ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) is an association of professional tennis players that unites players from all over the world in the men’s category.

The ATP Tour organizes several tournaments throughout the year: ATP Masters 1000 (if the player wins the tournament, he will receive 1000 points to add to the ATP rating), ATP 500 and ATP 250. Below these tournaments at a lower level will be the ATP Challenger Tour, where future world tennis stars fight. . In addition, the ATP tennis tournament is also responsible for the Grand Slam tournaments.

The fight for the title of the best in history is still hidden in the men’s category. Spanish Rafael NadalHe Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer they compete to break all records and collect the most Grand Slams. The three players are often referred to as “big three‘ before new generations or ‘Next Gen’.

These future tennis stars entered the world tennis scene, as was the case with Greek tennis players. Stefanos Tsitsipasfrom Italian Matteo BerrettiniGerman Alexander Zverev or Russian Medvedev And Rublev.

Novak Djokovic currently holds the record for week number 1 ATP rankings, followed by Roger Federer, legendary American player Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

BTA (Women’s Tennis Association) was founded in 1973 by a famous former tennis player Billie Jean King. The Californian has won 39 Grand Slam titles in her active career and is an icon in the world of tennis.

Today, many tennis players struggle to stay at the top of the world tennis elite and surpass Stephanie Graff or Serena Williams. Players like the Poles Iga Sviontek (2021 Roland Garros champion), Greek Maria Sakkari or Paula Badosa (the first Spanish winner of Indian Wells) are fighting to stay in the famous top 10 in the WTA rankings.

In 2022 Australian tennis player Esley Barty announced his final retirement from tennis and left behind an impressive career with several Grand Slams. Now other players have a chance to take over and become number 1.