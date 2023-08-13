Salma Hayek and tender congratulations on the birthday of Antonio Banderas

Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas are two of our favorite Hollywood stars. Recently, the beautiful actress shared a sweet greeting in Spanish that convinced us that their friendship is stronger than we imagined.

So Salma Hayek congratulated Antonio Banderas on his birthday

Through his Instagram account, Hayek shared several vintage photographs of his first appearances in American cinema. In the images, you can see how Salma and Antonio share the projects that brought them together in the industry.

“Happy birthday, my friend. From the laughter we shared to the dreams we chased.”

He described Frida’s interpreter, referring to the long journey both had to go through to become internationally recognized stars for their talent. Recognition of his complicity along the way.

He also added that he hopes that in this new cycle of life, Banderas will find himself more satisfied than ever, surrounded by people who love him, as well as in the unexpected adventures that life throws at him.

I hope your year is filled with love, joy and all the wonderful things that life has to offer.

We love it when Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek remind us that a true and lasting friendship is a true treasure.