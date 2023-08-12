Salma Hayek will attend the Toronto Film Festival.

CDMX.- Preliminarily, Salma Hayek will attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) not as an actress, but as a producer of El Sabor de la Navidad.

The film by Televisa Univision and Ventanarosa Productions will be part of the event’s special presentation program, which will be screened on 13 September.

Due to the actors’ strike in the US, the Veracruz star will not be able to participate in the promotion of the feature film as an actress, but she will be able to participate as a producer.

Directed by Alejandro Lozano, El Sabor de la Navidad presents three parallel stories that revolve around a celebration in Mexico City and intertwine at the end of the film.

Mariana Treviño, Andres Almeida, Armando Hernandez, Juan Carlos Medellin, Monica Dionne and Marco Treviño are part of the film’s cast.

According to the company’s official statement, Taste of Christmas will appear on the ViX platform in November.

TIFF will take place from 7 to 17 September, as one of the highlights of the cinematic events of the year, among the first to be affected by the strikes of Hollywood writers and actors. (Staff / Reform Agency)