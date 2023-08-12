Salma Hayek’s new film arrives in Toronto

second movie about Window rose production Salma Hayek Pinault in agreement with TelevisaUnivision world premiere in Toronto International Film Festival.

code name the taste of christmas (original title: “Merry Mexican Christmas”) the film will be presented at September 13 as part of a dedicated TIFF viewer before it is available on the Spanish streaming platform. vix In November.

Taste of Christmas story

In the style of many classic Christmas movies, A Taste of Christmas will involve three storylines that eventually intertwine in the third act. Install in mexico city during the holiday season the first story will follow estranged daughter seeking to reconcile with her family; the second one will highlight two rival Santa Clauses in Alameda Central Park; and the third will present a lone cook who prepares Christmas dinners for other families and develops feelings for his helper.

main cast

The romantic comedy starred Mariana Trevigno (“A Man Called Otto”, “House of Flowers”), Andres Almeida (And your mom too, Ana) Armando Hernandez (Blood of My Blood, Love hurts you) Juan Carlos Medellin (Whiskey Cavalier, Collapse) Monica Dionne (“Arrival”, “Wind of Fear”) and Marco Trevino (Narco: Mexico, Danica).

The film was written by José Tames, who is producing with Hayek Pino under Ventanarosa, with Lemon Studios’ Erica Sanchez also contributing to the production. The direction is supervised by Alejandro Lozano. @mundiario

