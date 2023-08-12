“Sandra Bullock put her career on hold to take care of her boyfriend Brian Randall” | daily list

During a promotional tour for his film The Lost City in March 2022. Sandra Bullock announced his temporary retirement from acting.

“I take my job very seriously and when I am at work, she works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And now I just want to be 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with my kids and family. That’s where I’ll be for a while,” Sandra explained. , last year.

According to Page Six, after the death of the actress’ boyfriend, photographer Brian Randall, after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a major Hollywood producer said, “I don’t think people knew that Sandra had actually left to take care of Brian.” “

Through her Instagram account, the sister of the Miss Congeniality star, Jezine Bullock-Prado, also confirmed that Sandra took care of her son-in-law while he was sick.

“I am convinced that Bry has found the best place to fish in the sky and is already baiting salmon rivers. ALS is a cruel disease, but there is some comfort in the fact that he had the best caregivers in my wonderful sister and the group of nurses she assembled to help care for him at home. Rest in peace Brian,” Gesin wrote.







On the other hand, the American artist was pictured in April visibly devastated and on the verge of tears when she met her former CAA agent Kevin Huvane for dinner at Blue Ribbon in Soho.

Brian Randall and Sandra Bullock met when a translator hired him for the birthday of his 13-year-old son Louis. They later adopted Layla together, a 3-year-old girl.

The couple began dating and dating out of the public eye and became the most discreet in Hollywood.