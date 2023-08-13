Sanofi unveils its Dupi Xperience at Faena

this week french sanofi If it Dupi Experience in that faena hotel. The meeting was attended dermatologists, allergists, pulmonologists, and others. The star of the day was his biological duplicateone who climbs in billing.

drugs For atopic dermatitis they’re in wave crest. And correspondingly, french sanofi rode on his The Dupi Experience in that faena hotel.

during the day in which Main characters there were doctors dermatologists, allergists, pulmonologistsAnd ear nose It was held tour along the “roads” of Dupixen. The idea was to review and learn more about your instructions among which stand out atopic dermatitisHe asthma And nasal polyposis.

stage grew just in case marathon runner And Film critic, Santiago Garcia. The aim was to consider the importance get to the finish line and trace analogy between treatments belonging chronic diseases and working. In turn, the journalist News channel TN, carolina lovingacting as a leader, hired by the company.

And another one from key points day was second part of the meeting in which the curtain was raised over new direction from duplicate For severe form of bronchial asthma in children from 6 years of age. There they originated didactic and interactive sections through speakers and audience. this is a product based on dupilumab What’s in Argentina price list from $1,002,819.72 ($3,341) in his version 200 mg pre-filled syringe x 2.

Some of the speakers were Maria Valeria Engles; boss Italian Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology; Daisy LarraldHead of the Department of Dermatology at the German Hospital; Gabriel Gattolinbelonging Argentine Association of Allergy and Clinical Immunology And Claudio Parisispecialist in italian allergy, among others. those who were before the event were in business Sanofi Specialties in Argentina Carolina Lopez Camelo; Head of Immunology Department Matthias Blacher; and Team Leader Dupixent CSA, Laura Vergano.

In accordance with semi-annual results from Sanofithose who they made themselves known V last week of July, company sales grew by 4.4% V first part of this 2023 V constant currency. This performance was used for his blockbusters duplicatewhose billing shot 36,7%at the same time that contributed 24.2% from the general account. See note Half year results.

$1 = $300.10 (BCRA quote as of Friday, 08/01/2023)