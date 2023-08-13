Saturday night live laughter that never stops. Report by Rafa Servera

VALENCIA. Pnew programs boast not only saturday night life (SNL). It is the longest-running show on American television, with forty-eight seasons to its credit. This gave rise to successful films such as Rogues at full speed (Blues Brothers1979) and Wayne’s world (Wayne’s World1993), but also historical moments, for example, when in 1992 Sinead O’Connor He tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II at the end of his speech to protest the abuses of the Catholic Church. The political satire of the program cuts so deep into viewers and their intentions to vote that they gave form to what is already known as the effect saturday night life. parodies of Trump responsible for Alec Baldwin or those of Tina Fey from the Republican Sarah Palin they have gone down in history. Like that repeated comment that Chavi Chasethen-in-state of the show, did every Saturday after his fake news release when he started by saying, “and another week, we can assure you that the dictator Francisco Franco he’s still dead.” In 1976, and after forty years in power, even the Yankees they could believe that Franco was dead.

It was conceived as a live program based on short humorous pieces performed by a group of comedians who were joined each week by a guest host who was usually a movie or television star. original name Saturday Night NBCwhich premiered in October 1975, with the intention of giving the great star of the aforementioned chain a break. Johnny Carson hosted a nightly talk show that was a hit with the public. Recaps of weekday shows were scheduled for the weekend, but Carson wanted his vacation to be longer, so the recaps were used to cover his absence. So the stellar program on Saturday nights left a vacancy. That’s when the producer Lorne Michaels an idea was conceived that began as a cult program and three years later became one of the great milestones in the American television schedule. SNL It was also a career that made comedians fall in love with steve martin John Belushi, Billy Murray, Gilda Ratner, Jane Curtin, Andy Kaufman or Will Ferrell.

SNL became so called in 1976, when the program was curtailed Saturday Night Live with Howard Gosell in the competing ABC network. At the time, his main comedian was George Carlin, considered the cornerstone of the humorous monologue. The program began with a segment in which the guest star mingled with the rest of the cast, and then more segments and monologues interspersed with live songs. It was Chevy Chase who introduced the symbolic phrase of the program “Live from New York!”, With which he began each chapter. In his performances, Chase resorted to the catchphrase, “I’m Chav Chase, you’re not.” I would recreate the same phrase Emilio Aragon when in 1983 he made his first comedy program for TVE, Neither live nor live. Emilio Aragon took Chase’s motto and was inspired by the American original’s rowdy humor for his scripts. In the early nineties David Trueba launched a spanish version SNL Presented Greater Wyoming. The adventure ended abruptly when interviews with the writer were banned. Kim Monzowho, a few days before, had ridiculed the Infanta Helena. Chevy Chase earned a reputation among his peers as a troublemaker – he had a fight in which he got into a fight with Bill Murray – but he was not the only unsympathetic person on the set. SNL. Actor Steven Seagal He also acted so arrogantly that in a later monologue Nicolas Cage It said, “I think I’m going to be the biggest asshole that’s ever been to this show,” to which someone replied, “No, it’s always going to be Steven Seagal.” Musical performances were one of the main attractions SNLthrough which Nirvana, REM, blondeDevo, Sting, Billy Joel, Billie Eilish or Rosalia. The one that did David Bowiein 1979 it was quite performancein a costume reminiscent of a Dadaist artist Sonia Delaunay and with the still unknown Klaus Nomi like a dancer. One of the most controversial musical performances is that offered by Elvis Costelloin December 1977 when he played radius radius, which condemned the operations of large retail chains. It brought him a comb that he dedicated to him Lorne Michael behind the scenes and a veto that lasted for twelve years. Years later, Rage Againts The Machine was asked to leave the venue when they unfurled two inverted American flags. That day, the Republican nominee steve forbes was the guest host

mood with female name SNL It was a program with many milestones named after women. Candice Bergen she was the first actress to host, repeat, and host five times. Tina Fey brought back the verve that the show had lost in the 1990s. She also became the first woman to serve as the show’s head writer. Series in data Duration: Forty eight seasons. The first program aired on October 11, 1975. Data: Will Ferrell He was the highest paid comedian in 2001, earning $350,000 per season. Curiosity: Jim carrey Both times he was denied admission. casting and starred in it biopic, man on the moon. How to see it?: The latest episodes can be viewed on Movistar+. The production company is protecting its broadcast rights, and it’s nearly impossible to see older episodes on YouTube.

