Scarlett Johansson’s health problems that keep her off social media

Scarlett Johansson is one of the few women in the world who doesn’t have social media.. She herself stated that they do not have any social networks, because she does not like them. The Black Widow actress does not like Facebook, Instagram, and even more so other social networks such as TikTok, although she stated that at a certain point in her life she still dared to use the social network that is the most used by everyone today.

Scarlett Johansson walkthrough via Instagram

Instagram is first and foremost a social network that allows you to share what you do and see what others are doing.. It became the center of a hurricane in the midst of a social media frenzy, but even so, Scarlett Johansson doesn’t use it, although she did. This was discussed in the podcastThe Skinny Confidential He and She”, where he stated that at a time when Instagram was still in its infancy and gaining strength, he tried this social network.

Scarlett Johansson

He immediately realized that it was none of his business, and more than a specific taste, it was due to his health problem. Scarlett Johansson suffers from anxiety, which, as you know, is an incurable disease and with which a person must learn to live. Very The actress’s anxiety became much stronger as she browsed Instagrammore than anything, because she saw people who had things that she didn’t have, or who had beauty that she didn’t have.

Despite its attractiveness, He considers himself a person with a very fragile ego, and his anxiety plays a big role in this.. She was nervous when she saw Instagram, and she didn’t separate herself from this social network because she was nervous seeing what others had. After 3 months, he decided to permanently bury the mentioned social network. That is why today the actress does not use any social networks.

Scarlett Johansson

You do not plan to use social networks again

Even though social media is a great tool for actors, companies and others, the actress doesn’t plan on using social media and for that reason acts like it doesn’t exist because she knows it’s best for her. They asked him if he thought about using social media again to upload any type of content he was interested in, but He says he’s not going to do itbecause he doesn’t like social media at all after the experience he had, which shows that The actress has a clear rejection of the various existing social networks.

On the other hand, there is an increase in the number of users who register on the various social networks available, where from young people to the elderly, they have their own accounts and their own content. More often, these means of communication take over our daily lives.