Schwartzman bets on getting into the main draw of Cincinnati

Argentinean Diego Schwartzman will challenge the entry into the main draw of the Cincinnati Masters 1000 tennis tournament in the USA today by animating the second round classification match against Russian Alexander Shevchenko.

The 30-year-old tennis player from Buenos Aires, who is in the 98th position of the ATP world ranking, will face the 22-year-old Shevchenko, who is in the 93rd position of the ranking. The match will start around 13:00 in Argentina.

In Saturday’s Peke match, Schwartzman beat American Marcos Giron (70) 6:4, 6:4 after an hour and 43 minutes of struggle.

Thus, the Argentine devalued the advantage and went 1-2 in a series of head-to-head clashes with the California player, who previously scored at the Masters 1000 in Paris (2021) and Rome (2022).

Two other Argentinean players are registered for the cement turf competition, which will play out in prizes of $7,622,000.

This is Thomas Etcheverri (31) from La Plata, who will have a difficult start against the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokin (37) and Francisco Cerundolo (22) from Buenos Aires, who turns 24 today and will make his debut against an opponent who came out from qualitatively.

The tournament in Cincinnati has been held since 1968, and the main winner in history is the Swiss Roger Federer, who became the champion in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

For his part, also retired Swedish Mats Wilander won titles in 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1988.

According to Telam