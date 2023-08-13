Scientists prove that pizza can relieve symptoms of arthritis

August 12, 2023 at 10:48 am.

We often hear and read that pizza is fast food, that if it is eaten in excess, it can affect health, causing obesity, heart disease and other pathologies, but scientists say that not everything is so bad with this delicious option for taste.

Researchers in Italy found that Eating half a pizza at least once a week reduces rheumatoid arthritis pain by 80 percentThis is because some of its fresh ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties. Sun.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease with which the immune system attacks its own tissues. The joints are inflamed, so the patient suffers from stiffness and quite a lot of pain.

Pizza with fresh ingredients

The discovery of Italian scientists showed that a decrease in pain and inflammation in patients with arthritis who eat pizza occurs with no pizza but with one that is made from fresh and unprocessed ingredients.

Mozzarella cheese and olive oil were ingredients that provided pain relief for patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

“These positive effects were likely due to mozzarella cheese and, to a lesser extent, olive oil, although we were unable to assess the potential contribution of tomato sauce,” the researchers said in a study published online. Nutrients.

For the study, they analyzed the consumption of pizza and other foods in 365 people with rheumatoid arthritis from 18 to 65 years old.

They found that those who ate half a pizza once a week experienced 80% less pain. than those who ate it twice a month.

Some foods were already known to cause more pain in people with arthritis, while others relieved the symptoms. For this reason, experts recommend an anti-inflammatory diet with vegetables, fruits, fish and other foods, but this is the first time they have confirmed that pizza reduces pain and inflammation.

However, it is important to note that healthy pizza is pizza made from fresh ingredients, just like traditional Italian pizza. Processed, frozen, or high-saturated-fat pizzas are excluded.