Sech’s song surprises the famous rapper

Saturday, August 12, 2023 – 12:00

Timbaland asked to repeat “Rocks in tooth”

In anticipation of the album “Bienvenidos al bloque” promised by Sech, the Panamanian singer released the song as an appetizer to what he will present soon. The theme “Rocks in the tooth” already gives people something to say, as shown by the reactions of “El Peluche” fans.

One of them is the famous American rapper Timbaland. The producer also listened to the topic of the channel and even asked for a “pull up” (to be repeated).

“Ok, I’m calming down, Timbaland asked for a ‘pull up,'” Sech said after watching the video, which went viral on the social networks of urban music lovers.

For those who don’t know him or don’t remember who Timbaland is, we can emphasize that the artist made a career as a producer of hits for stars such as Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z. He is also the hero of songs such as “Give It to Me”, “The Way I Are”.

Sech keeps his followers on edge as the account has already been lost since the singer announced he would be releasing his next album.

“El Peluche” assured in June that he was focused on creating his singles, but the wait was longer.

Just yesterday he remembered that he was coming with his musical production.

“There will be a lot of music coming soon, ‘re’ against the master,” said the urban artist, who only introduced the album’s title.