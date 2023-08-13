Seeds to improve libido and prostate are

He continues: “One study found that pumpkin seeds are a great libido stimulant. Pumpkin seeds are rich in omega-3 essential fatty acids, which act as precursors to prostaglandins, hormone-like substances important for sexual health.”

Pumpkin seeds are also a source of magnesium, which, along with zinc, is an essential mineral for boosting levels. testosterone. In turn, testosterone is a sex hormone that helps achieve and maintain erectionsas well as increase sex drive.

Nutrition for the prostate

Another well-known benefit of pumpkin seeds is the relief of cold symptoms. benign prostatic hyperplasia or an enlarged prostate.

“An enlarged prostate can cause uncomfortable urinary symptoms such as blockage of urine flow from the bladder. It can also lead to problems with the bladder, urinary tract, or kidneys,” says the Mayo Clinic.

In this sense, some studies have shown that pumpkin seeds can reduce the symptoms of an enlarged prostate and urinary problems. Experts are talking about it too.

Douglas Shar, DipPhyt, MCPP, Herbal Specialist Site Clinical Consultant Preventionindicates that pumpkin seeds contain protective compounds called phytosterols. They may be responsible for shrinking the prostate.

The expert also says that this food contains chemicals that can interfere with the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT). This is an important fact, since high levels of DHT are associated with prostate enlargement.

Thus, to help prevent benign prostatic hyperplasia, Shar recommends Consume a handful (about 1 ounce) of shelled pumpkin seeds three times a week.

What are the benefits of pumpkin seeds?

Pumpkin seeds are a food with many other health benefits. Here are some possible benefits of including these seeds in your diet, according to science:

They are effective against diabetes

Roasting the seeds, their carbs are low and healthy fats

They help control arterial pressure

They help fight anemia

They contribute to the benefit skeletal system

They are carriers of zinc and Vitamin E who care about hair, vision and skin health

who care about hair, vision and skin health They are highly nutritious and full of powerful antioxidants

They fight with abdominal pain

They help fight intestinal parasites

They help improve Memory and functioning brain

