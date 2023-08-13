“selfie therapy”, a foolproof trick of the photographer, thanks to which everyone looks good in the photos

In this world where the image is almost everything, make a mistake in the pictures this is something that makes life a little more uphill for many. Selfies here and there stories on Instagram, profile pictures for pretty much anything, or a damn ID photo. Only a small percentage of the elect pass through the filter of no need to put filters on and miraculously find themselves when someone clicks. It’s up to the rest of us quit or exercise autotherapyas recommended by a Seville photographer Mine area.

With over 32,800 followers on TikTok, the young woman has broken all records with her latest video addressing the issue, specifying that “You are not born photogenic or anti-photogenic”, but it is a quality that we can learn in practice. Yes friends, there is still hope when you can train. Two million replays and hundreds of comments confirm his explanation, which is based on the fact that we have spent our entire lives “go easy” training.

To illustrate this, the photographer uses neuroscience and synaptic or long-term potentiation performing any action requires the connection of several neurons “in a coordinated way, creating a path.” The way it is more developed, “the easier it will be to do something.” Continuing the same simile, a path that for the first time seems to us closed by weeds and very difficult to follow, with practice and repetition, becomes a “highway”.

The face is the mirror of the soul

The problem is that we may have trained photogenic wrong, as happened with Mina herself and some of her students. It confirms that we are used to not doing well because of it It is our predisposition that generates “fear and overwhelm”with what is seen on our faces. You have to pose with the conviction that you will look great in portraits and it will come naturally to you over time.

@minabarrio To look good in photos or videos you just have to PRACTICE it because, my friend, being photogenic is not a talent, it’s a skill THAT IS FINISHED. I’ll explain what synaptic reinforcement is in neuroscience and how we humans learn from it!* PRACTICE I’ll tell you more about #selfietherapy soon 🌼 #fotografia #tipsdefotografia #tutorialfotografia #video #tutorialvideo #neurociencia #neuronas ♬ original sound – my – intense photographer

The photographer points out that proper training is essential “autotherapy“, which consists of “repeatedly putting yourself in front of the selfie camera to come to terms with your figure.” Among the comments, some humorously admit that if “I tell my father I’m doing this therapy, he kicks me out of the house”while others point out that “this explains why I look better in pictures where I’m drunk, you can see that I’m relaxing”, “I look nice in the mirror, but when I take a terrible picture” or “I spend 30 minutes taking myself selfies and a minute deleting them all. In addition, one user recalled the exception that proves the rule: “Brad Pitt always does well, and I’m sure he’s never practiced self-therapy or anything like that.”