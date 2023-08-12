Sell ​​Tesla for spare parts in the USA and the car will come to life in Ukraine

A curious and unusual story happened to owner from Tesla. This time it is not due to sudden crashes or failure of any part of it. This is an anecdote lived by the executive editor of the TV channel CNBCJay Yarou.

Yarrow owned Tesla Model X What sold by the piece after the accident at the end of 2022. While everything is normal. It’s unusual that this happened in USA and a few months later the car “reborn” in Ukraine.

own CNBN guarantees that the car was sold through the website online auctions associated with the local landfill. Later, when he opened the Tesla mobile app and used the geolocation feature, Yarrow realized that vehicle or rather your on-board computer they were online.

The location showed that it is located in the south of Ukraine, devastated by the war, near Kherson. Not only this. He also realized that new owners were using your Spotify account.

Here is an unusual situation. I had a Tesla, I smashed it, it was smashed. And now it is… in Ukraine? And someone out there is listening to Drake on my still logged in Spotify account. pic.twitter.com/ymW2psyvz6 — Jay Yarow (@jyarow) August 10, 2023

“This is an unusual situation. I had a Tesla, I smashed it, they smashed it. And now he is… in Ukraine? And someone out there listening to Drake on my Spotify account is still in touch,” the former Tesla owner tweeted.

Model X auction

This is where another protagonist of this story comes into play. The car was sold through copart, global provider of online auction and car resale services, subsidiaries throughout Europe. “Copart is a global leader in auctions online used cars, from wholesalers and scrapped,” their website says.

According to CNBCCopart over 1600 Tesla models up for sale and “associated with junkyards in the US, including one in New Jersey where the car ended up.”

Screenshot of Copart USA.

Tesla is “reborn” in Ukraine

Probably, even if he hadn’t suffered serious damage, the insurance company would have declared him a total loss and put him up for auction. Not a very crazy situation, given the fear of battery failure electric vehicles and high repair costs.

Another factor justifying what happened is the growth in the number of digital auctions. According to data from Forbes, in 2018, Ukraine imported more than 34,000 used cars from the USA. It was the sixth country to buy more used cars from Americans, so it’s not all that strange that Tesla ended up there.

forbes infographic

and about Programs music, surely the owner would have left his open a car accountwith whom even he joked on Twitter: “Now I’m sorry I passed out. Maybe they needed Drake to keep their morale up.”