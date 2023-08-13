Seremi de Salud confirms an imported case of measles in the Capital Region

What’s happened?

Healthcare of the Seremi Capital Region confirmed case of imported measles.

The infection was found in a patient 42 years who traveled in July Armeniain Asia, for academic reasons.

Currently, the health authority is conducting an appropriate epidemiological investigation to establish contacts of the patient and carry out vaccination.

It should be noted that in Chile, measles transmission was interrupted in 1993, and the disease was detected only in imported cases.

“The case belongs to the risk group born in the country between 1971 and 1981 who did not receive two doses of the vaccine or did not get sick,” Seremi said in detail.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is an acute and highly contagious viral disease that can be transmitted by airborne droplets from person to person.

The initial symptoms are: fever, conjunctivitis, runny nose, cough and small spots whitish on the inner buccal mucosa.

“Between the third and seventh day, a rash appears with patches that start on the face and then spread to the rest of the body,” they clarified in the series.