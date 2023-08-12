Sergio Ramos, Nacho and Talavante will meet again this weekend in Extremadura.

A new meeting of football players Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandez with the bullfighter from Extremadura Alejandro Talavante (Badajoz, 1987). They spent the last weekend together. The athletes visited the right-handed man at his Olivenza farm, and Talavante was responsible for memorializing the meeting with a photograph, which he did not hesitate to share on his social media. A post with an image of the three of them posing together on a farm just last Saturday, August 5, was shared by a man from Extremadura. “Evening-night of great purity!!” Talavante himself commented in this publication.

At this point, other players reacted, such as Real Madrid player Lucas Vazquez, and figures in the world of bullfighting, such as Extremadura bullfighter Emilio de Justo. “What a trident,” wrote Lucas Vazquez.

The friendship between Talavante, Nacho, Real Madrid defender, and Sergio Ramos, former Real Madrid player and former Paris Saint-Germain player, is well known. The three share a passion for the countryside and animal husbandry.

In fact, this isn’t the first time the three of them have been seen together at the Talavante farm. Less than a year ago, Ramos and Nacho visited Talavante again in Olivenza, and this time they did so accompanied by goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Both Ramos and Nacho are very frequent visitors to Los Arrecifes de Abajo, a farm owned by a right-hander from Extremadura between Olivenza and Villarreal. On this occasion, the players took advantage of the league’s summer break to travel to Badajoz.

The friendship between Sergio Ramos and Talavante goes back many years. This goes back to when the right-hander lived in Sevilla with his then manager Antonio Corbacho, when neither Talavante won as a bullfighter in Madrid nor made his debut in the Sevilla first team, the shirt he wore until he was released in 2005 . signed by Real Madrid.

Ramos loves to breed horses and also to put himself above the horned ones, as he has repeatedly shown, almost always wrapped by his friend from Extremadura.

The relationship between the Camas footballer and the bullfighter leads the former to regularly visit Badajoz, where they are often seen eating together, although these are usually private meetings.

In fact, Talavante has a lot in common with Ramos. A few weeks ago, a bullfighter gave him a glowing suit, which he wore during his reappearance in Arles in 2021 after almost three years of retirement. “Friendship forgives deeds, but words come true, brother! My 2021 Arles dress is a piece of my heart. It will now shine in your home,” Talavante said, sharing a photo with Ramos.

He also has a very good relationship with Nacho. In fact, the footballer also traveled to Extremadura last April to see Alejandro Talavante fight in Almendralejo.