Sergio Ramos speaks out about possible crisis with Pilar Rubio

Sergio Ramos no longer holds so many sports headlines in our country since he left real Madrid. However, his personal life is still in the media spotlight, especially his relationship with Pilar Rubio. The couple have been together since 2013, together they created a family with four children. Both always showed their happinessbut lately there has been talk of a possible crisis in marriage.







The latest rumors indicate that the couple is going through a love crisis for a reason that has taken their social media followers by surprise. The television format “Four in a Day” assured that between the Sevillian football player and the singer India Martinez were more than just good friendships.

This unexpected rumor was commented on in various media, and the couple were quick to refute them. Pilar Rubio posted a touching image with her four children on her Instagram shortly after the rumor went viral.

“Summer evenings with kids”, said an El Hormiguero employee. However, the Spanish football player did not have this beautiful print. “I Love You with Lucara”commented the ex-Real Madrid, making clear the unity of the family.