sexuality | Estrogens and progesterone: the dance of hormones in women’s lives – El Salto

Women are cyclical, that’s true. From the first menstruation to menopause, we undergo changes with a reproductive-biological purpose, that is, every month the body prepares for a possible pregnancy.

To simplify, we can divide the hormonal cycle into two phases. The first phase goes from menstruation to ovulation, and the second – from ovulation to the next menstruation. Estrogens are the protagonists in the first phase, and progesterone in the second.

The functions of estrogen and progesterone are different. Estrogens serve to thicken the endometrium, which is the inner layer of the uterus where the zygote is implanted, in the first phase of the cycle. Progesterone is produced after ovulation, in the second phase, to prepare the body for a possible pregnancy.

Why is my character changing?

Progesterone protects the endometrium by preventing its rejection. It also acts as a nerve inhibitor in the central nervous system, providing calmness and tranquility. It is helpful during pregnancy. If pregnancy does not occur, progesterone levels drop, causing menstruation and the start of a new cycle in which estrogen regains its importance.

The effects of estrogen are opposite to those of progesterone. Its function is to multiply endometrial cells for its re-thickening. In addition, they act as neural activators in the central nervous system, which makes us feel more active and, especially, when ovulation approaches, which makes it seem like you are eating the world at this point in the cycle.

In some women, these changes are more obvious than in others, but they are all part of many complex patterns of normality. It is necessary to normalize hormonal cycles and, why not, even take advantage of this.

What happens with premenstrual syndrome?

When progesterone is low during the second phase of the cycle and cannot adequately counteract the effects of estrogen in the first phase, premenstrual syndrome (PMS) can occur. This situation of hormonal imbalance can cause a range of physical and emotional symptoms affecting quality of life.

Symptoms include fluid retention and a feeling of swelling, migraines, breast tenderness and swelling, fatigue and lack of energy, mood swings, irritability, anxiety and sadness, as well as difficulty concentrating and sleeping problems.

To treat PMS and balance progesterone and estrogen levels, various therapies and lifestyle changes can be explored, such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, the use of vitamin and mineral supplements to alleviate a possible deficiency and thus help balance hormone production or practice relaxation. and stress management. methods such as meditation or yoga. We may also consider taking hormone regulators such as Vitex or Vitex. Vitex agnus-castusa plant used to improve this condition.

What happens if they send me for psychiatric treatment?

When the signs of PMS are very severe and accompanied by psycho-affective symptoms (panic attacks, depression, temper tantrums, suicidal thoughts…), we call it premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Unfortunately, this disorder is not well understood and often these women leave counseling with a misdiagnosis of bipolar disorder and psychiatric treatment. Sometimes they are prescribed antidepressants, sometimes contraceptives.

In my opinion, if this is true PMDD (and not that you have underlying depression that worsens in the second phase of the cycle), antidepressants are not a good idea as a first line of treatment, since this is not depression per se, it has an obvious hormonal origin – the symptoms are always in one phase of the cycle, and not in another, and disappear with the onset of menstruation or after it.

Contraceptives in most cases, too, do not solve much. These are synthetic hormones that mimic estrogen and progesterone, so when they are taken, the cyclic hormonal axis is blocked, switching to a linear hormonal background. But precisely one of the side effects is that they can cause depression and loss of libido. While taking birth control, many women with TSPM find that they do not have these severe symptoms in the second phase of their cycle. The problem is that most of the time they don’t feel well throughout the cycle, with symptoms of low energy, sadness, or lethargy. Although they are not as intense as those that were earlier in the second phase of the cycle, it is not good to be like this for the entire cycle.

In these severe cases, in my experience, it is best, in addition to good habits, to use micronized natural progesterone in the second phase of the cycle, individualizing the regimen depending on each case. I usually administer it vaginally as it is better tolerated and at night because progesterone can make you sleepy and so we use it to get better rest.