sexy, shameless and doing it a favor

Sex comedy has its adherents, and do me a favour he points sharply and directly at them. must Jennifer Lawrence naked in a good part of the projection, jokes with double and triple meanings and arrangement and / or deception, which is the center of the question.

The Oscar-winning actress is Maddie, who was awakened one morning by a crane near her house. They took her car as forfeiture for non-payment of very high property taxes on the house where she lives alone, since her mother died in Montauk, New York.

Well, she lives alone, but she doesn’t always sleep alone. Although he hasn’t had a good experience as a couple because he usually cuts short before committing, he lives for sex like few others.

Jennifer Lawrence in the full act of seducing pre-college Percy, Dear Evan cast member. Photos UIP

Worst of all, she makes a living as an Uber driver, so without a car, there’s no way she can raise dollars to pay her taxes on her house, or return her car, or buy a chocolate bar.

Unlucky in love…

Luckily, if he’s never been lucky in love, he has a couple of lifelong friends, surfer Jim (Scott MacArthur) and his pregnant partner Sarah (Natalie Morales), who find a solution for him. A wealthy couple offers to donate a car for free to a “young” woman who can “walk” with their son Percy.

Andrew Bart Feldman and Lawrence on the beach, but in clothes…

Don’t Worry, Percy (Andrew Bart Feldman, who starred in the musical Dear Evanon Broadway) is a minor, he is 19 years old, he will soon enter Princeton University, but his parents fear that without experience, the university will be a trauma for him.

So Maddie goes to her parents (who Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti), and they come to an agreement. The one who knows nothing is Percy: she must “conquer” him, seduce him so that the young man does not know that this is his parents’ move.

Comedy has double and triple sense of humor.

For purists who are shocked by the age difference, Bradley Cooper takes Jennifer Lawrence 15 years (remember The bright side of life), which roughly corresponds to the age difference between Maddie and Percy, but vice versa.

The comedy never questions sex for money – though whoever gets the benefit doesn’t know it is – and that’s one of the highlights of co-writer/director Gene Stupnitsky’s comedy.good guys or good guys).

Maddie with her friends. The film also contains criticism of the power of money.

There is criticism of the arrogant people who arrive in Montauk with enough money to buy everything and drive out the locals, humor of a more or less crude caliber, and a scene in which Lawrence, who swims naked with Percy in the sea one night, comes out of the water to attack the young people who wanted to steal the clothes they left on the beach.

Lawrence is neither good nor bad. Original name (No hard feelings, no bad feelings) perhaps, perhaps in one of those, more subtle and at the same time more explicit about what the film ultimately wants to offer than the one that opens in Argentina, do me a favour dealt with you

“Do me a favour”

Ordinary

Comedy. USA, 2023. Original name:“No hard feelings”. 103′, WAM 13. From: Gena Stupnitsky. Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Bart Feldman, Matthew Broderick. Cinemas: Hoyts Abasto and Unicenter, Cinépolis Recoleta, Showcase Belgrano.