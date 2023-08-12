Shakira surfs while on holiday in Malibu.

After more than a hectic year, Shakira decided to spend her vacation doing one of her passions: surfing. The Colombian singer has shared several videos on social media in recent days. surfing in malibu, in California, during his last summer break. “The waves are not as good as I expected“, joked a translator from Barranquilla in one of the “stories” published in recent hours.





Just a few days ago, the translator released a new song together with fellow Colombian Manuel Turizio. It’s about “Empty Cup”, a song in which Shakira turns into a mermaid and is saved by the singer “La Bachata”. theme too inspired an awareness campaignn was baptized as “Purify the empty cup” in which encourage people to collect plastic packaging washed up on beaches around the world.

As explained by several fan clubs of the Colombian singer, thanks to this initiative, only on the beach in Miami. collected nearly 100 kilograms garbage.

“The important thing is to put our grain of sand to clean up the beaches so you can continue to enjoy for many more years. Let’s try to always make cleaner what we love, what we use and what we enjoy,” emphasizes one of the influencers involved in this initiative.