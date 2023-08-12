Shazam celebrates 20 years of supporting musical discovery

Shazam turns 20 on August 18 and has officially surpassed 70 billion recognized songs.

To celebrate this milestone, Shazam takes fans on a trip back in time with a special playlist featuring the most searched songs on Shazam for each calendar year for the past 20 years, including some of the biggest hits from the 2000s like “Hey soulmate» from the train, «cheap emotions» with Sii, «Rolling in the depths» from Adele and more. The playlist is only available on Apple Music.

Shazam actually launched in August 2002 as a text based service United Kingdom, where users could dial a number, hold their phone on a song, and then receive a text message with the song’s title and artist. in July 2008 Shazam was released on the App Store and later became available to Android users in October of the same year.

Over the years, Shazam has played an important role in introducing local artists to a global audience through music discovery. For example, the world’s longest-running No. 1 song at this position in 2021, which was Shazamed on the platform, was “Love Nwantiti (Remix)” by a Nigerian artist CCay. The song also became the second song to surpass 1 million searches on Shazam in one week.

To celebrate Shazam’s 20th anniversary, billing board compiled 20 fun facts about the platform, from the most shared artist and song of all time on Shazam to the first song to reach 1 million, 10 million and 20 million Shazams.

Shazamed first song:

T. Rex “Jeepster” on April 19, 2002 (using the pre-release public beta of the service).

First song to reach 1000 Shazams:

“Cleanin’ Out My Closet” by Eminem in September 2002.

First song to reach 1 million Shazams:

“TiK ToK” by Ke$ha in February 2010.

First song to reach 10 million Shazams:

“Someone I Knew” by Gotye feat. Kimbra in December 2012.

First song to reach 20 million Shazams:

“Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz in October 2015.

First artist to reach one million Shazams:

Lil Wayne in February 2009.

First artist to reach 10 million Shazams:

Lil Wayne in June 2011.

First artist to reach 100 million Shazams:

David Guetta in May 2015.

Fastest song to reach 1 million Shazams:

BTS’ “Butter” hit 1 million Shazams in nine days.

Fastest song to reach 10 million Shazams:

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” reached 10 million Shazams in 87 days.

Fastest song to reach 20 million Shazams:

“Dance Monkey” by Tones And I reached 20 million Shazams in 219 days.

Most Shazamed Artist of All Time:

Drake is the most Shazamated artist of all time with over 350 million Shazams.

Most Shazamed Song in History:

“Dance Monkey” Tones And I with over 41 million Shazams.

Song most shared on Shazam using “2580” text service:

Crazy by Gnarls Barkley.

Most shared song on Shazam in the Hip-Hop/Rap category:

“Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. Ray Dalton.

Most Shazamated Song in the Dance category:

“Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz.

Most Streamed R&B/Soul Song on Shazam:

All of Me by John Legend.

Most shared song on Shazam in the Latin Music category:

“My People” by J Balvin and Willy William.

Most shared song on Shazam in the Pop category:

“Let Her Go” Passenger.

Most shared song on Shazam by Singer/Songwriter:

“Take me to church” by Hozier.