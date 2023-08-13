She is now blonde and wears a “mini bob” haircut.

“Appearance” Changes Most “celebrities” leave us stunned, although many are simply a temporary change thanks to a wig like Vanessa Hudgens or a filter like Emily Ratajkowski’s hair (after all, the model went through the hairdresser and dared to go red). On this occasion, Emma Stone changed the color and length of his mane and this is not a wig.
Thanks to her stylist, Marie Roszy, we were able to see the change in the actress, and the photo she shared did not surprise us so much. her mini bob hairstyle since February this year, the actress appeared at a basketball game in a fashion that favors everyone. What caught the most attention of this change was the fact platinum blonde shade for which he said goodbye to his characteristic redhead. One glance is enough to be amazed:
It is true that this is not the first time we see the actress with such short hair, but it is undoubtedly a drastic change from the styling she wore at the end of last year. First, let’s recall the hairstyle with combing from the beginning of 2023:
For comparison, in this photo, her hair was chest-length to Emma’s hair in October 2022.
As you can see, “celebrity” he cut a lot of hair which shocked his fans. Now, “bob” is still the hero, and the trend is growing as the year progresses thanks to celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. With such a boom in this hairstyle, we wonder who will surprise us next.
