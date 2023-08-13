She’s Vegan, Daughter Has Head Lice and She Refuses to Fight Head Lice: An Australian Woman’s Story That Goes Viral

A woman wrote a letter to the Australian publication 9Coach, and her story went viral (Getty)

pediculosis infestation with eggs or larvae lice (nits) or adult lice on the head, eyebrows and eyelashes of people. These parasitic insects, whose scientific name is Pediculus humanus capitis, The picture is usually more common in children, but many adults with a certain predisposition can easily become infected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Head lice infestations are most prevalent among preschool-aged children attending day care centers, primary school-aged children, and adult family members.” homes of infected children.

Although the case was made public in 2015, in recent days the story, which has regained attention, has gone viral on various portals around the world. An Australian woman named Nitti Gritti wrote to a local publication. nine about the problem he faced on a daily basis. The woman accused her neighbor of does not take steps to prevent transmission of head lice to her daughter to her while they were playing together in the garden.

“My seven-year-old daughter is best friends with the girl next door, whose family is vegetarian. This is fine; we respect her choice and even prepare a special meal when little River comes to play. My problem is that recently this sweet girl was in our house scratching herself furiously… and I found that she was infested with lice,” were the first lines of the letter that journalist Alexandra Carlton received. Though it seemed like another complaint, the reason surprised the professional.

“To my surprise, this woman said that not only did she know about her daughter’s condition, but she refused to do anything about it. Vegans don’t kill any living things, that’s why. My neighbor told me she was in practice comb out lice and nits in the garden where they happened to survive“, he assured.

The journalist responded to the mother with several tips, including tying the girl’s hair tightly and using a protective spray to prevent it.

1- Shampoo to kill lice. There are several over-the-counter options. They only kill adult lice, not nits.

2- Fine comb. Use it for two or three days to get rid of any nits or lice that may be left after washing.

3- Disinfect combs and brushes. Soak regular hair styling items after each use.

4- Wash the clothes of a person affected by lice. Bedding, soft toys, clothing, hats, towels and other personal items should be disinfected with hot soapy water.

5- Strive. Proper cleaning of carpets, mattresses, cushions, furniture and car upholstery is important.

6- Essential oils. Tea tree oil can be mixed with shampoo to prevent lice infestation.

7- Prescription treatment. In cases where home remedies do not work, the family doctor may indicate a specific product.

