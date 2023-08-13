Shock in American basketball after the death of a 17-year-old star in training

Caleb White, Pinson Valley High School basketball player, dies at 17 (@nicksortor)

The sad news caused a big stir in basketball USA. a young man named Caleb Whitethird best player at the high school level in Alabamadied in 17 years suddenly during training with his teammates from Pinson Valley High School. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him.

As reported by various American media such as TMZ Sport or New York Postnews confirmed George Varnado Jr.., grandfather Whitewho broke the sad news in a series of posts facebook.

“A student, very respectful, high intelligence, great role model, phenomenal basketball player. Our entire family was looking forward to his upcoming senior season and then playing for D-1 and then maybe for nba. But… it was not destined to happen. You see, everything that happens, happens in time ’cause God wouldn’t let it happen if it wasn’t for the time. So it was with Caleb. We all have an appointment with God that cannot be rescheduled,” he wrote. Varnado Jr. on the specified social network.

Falling in the middle of a workout Caleb White He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead. His grandfather said he had a cardiac arrest, but New York Post notes that the county coroner Jefferson He has yet to establish the cause.

Caleb White is Alabama’s third-best player and #43 nationally, according to ESPN (@InsideHBCUFball)

Whiteselected also to the first national team as Jraverage 20.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season. He was the third best player in the state. Alabama And number 43 nationallyby classification ESPN.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family Caleb, his classmates, the basketball team and the extended family of the school. He was an outstanding student-athlete who competed in the North-South Basketball All-Star Game last month. He was an outstanding student athlete and role model,” he lamented. Alvin BriggsThis was stated by the director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA).

Caleb is the latest in a series of young American athletes who passed out during hard work, as happened to Bronnieeldest son LeBron Jameswho suffered cardiac arrest 18 years during training with USK Trojans and was treated at the medical center of St. Californiawhere, fortunately, he arrived in good condition and stabilized.

