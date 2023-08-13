Signing Cancelo will rule out the arrival of Bernardo Silva to Barça.

Joao Cancelo is on the right track to become Barcelona’s fourth signing this summer. The Portuguese returned to the spotlight after signing Frank Kessy and Ousmane Dembele. and negotiations are moving in the right direction, although there are a few issues to be resolved with the player and Manchester City. In this sense, the signing of the side will finally close the door of the cool for Bernardo Silvaas the sky blue team will not allow both to land in Catalonia.

And the fact is that while the price of Cancelo can be amortized through a concession without a mandatory purchase, with Bernardo there is only the option to sign him via transfer. City are asking for at least €80m for the midfielder, a price that Barça could approach. if he closes a pair of high sell Ansu Fati and Ferran Torresthe two players from the culé team with the most options to leave.

I cancel, much closer to Barça than other full-backs

Among the names that the Barça board manages to strengthen right-back (Juan Foit, Ivan Fresneda), João has the most transfer opportunities. Yes indeed the price of his assignment should not exceed 10 million euros, and the City should exclude the possibility of a mandatory purchase of about 60-70 “kilograms” in 2024.. The Portuguese has a contract until June 2027 and the club is unwilling to give him up, except that Pep Guardiola insists on his absence.

Also, one of the Barreiros is forced to accept a significant pay cut in order to wear a coule shirt. For Barça, the arrival of Cancelo will be a luxurious addition. a defense that was able to end last season as one of the least lost in the five major European leagues. At international level, luck was different, but signing the quality and experience of the Portuguese is no doubt a quantum leap for any squad, especially if, as in the case of Barça, there are no natural players available for that position. .

Bernardo has already come to terms with the fact that he will continue with City.

In the absence of an official offer from Barca, Bernardo Silva has already decided to stay at Manchester for at least another year. The Portuguese has ruled out million-dollar offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabia.because playing at Barcelona was the only alternative that convinced him to leave City. The midfielder started the season as a starter for Josep Guardiola, playing the full 90 minutes in a 0-3 win over Burnley.