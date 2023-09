SIGNINGS FIRST DIVISION | This is the market: the ups and downs of La Liga

No two seasons are the same in La Liga. And not only because every year three teams lose in the category and three are promoted from the second division, but also because in many cases for the three months that transfer market templates even rotate 180 degrees.

These are the ups and downs in LaLiga EA Sports teams.

Added: Oriol Romeu, Íñigo Martinez, Fermín López (loan return to Linares Deportivo), Serginho Dest (loan return to AC Milan), Clement Lenglet (loan return to Tottenham Hotspur), Alex Valle (return on loan to Andorra), Ilkay Gundogan, Ez Abde (return on loan to Osasuna).

Out: Julián Araujo (on loan to Las Palmas), Arnau Tenas, Nico González, Alex Collado, Chadi Riad (on loan to Betis), Arnau Casas, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Pablo Torre (on loan) Girona), Sergio Busquets, Antoine Griezmann, Francisco Trincao.

Added: Arda Guler, Reinier (loan to Girona), Jude Bellingham, Latasa (loan to Getafe), Sergio Santos (loan to Mirandes), Braim Diaz (loan to Milan) ), Joselu (on loan from Espanyol), Fran Gasia.

Out: Rafa Marin (on loan to Deportivo Alaves), Antonio Blanco (on loan to Deportivo Alaves), Luis Lopez, Jesus Vallejo (on loan to Granada), Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema

Added: Marcos Paulo (return from loan at Sao Paulo), Cesar Azpilicueta, Santiago Mourinho, Caglar Soyuncu, Javi Galan, Victor Molejo, Victor Vitolo (return from loan at UD Las Palmas), Rodrigo Riquelme (return from loan at Girona) , Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Camello (loan return to Rayo Vallecano), Joao Felix (loan return to Chelsea), Matheus Cunha (loan return to Wolves), Samuel Lino (loan return to Valencia), Borja Garces (return from assignment in Tenerife).

Out: Giuliano Simeone (on loan from Deportivo Alaves), Matthew Doherty, Renan Lodi, Sergio Camus Perojo, Juan Manuel Sanabria Magole, Manu Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon (on loan from Tottenham), Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Added: Gaiska Ayesa, John Carricabura, Hamari Traore.

Low: Andoni Subiaurre, Ander Guevara, Aritz Aranbarri, Egoitz Arana Aizpurua, Porto, Roberto López (on loan at Tenerife), Alexander Sorloth (return from loan at RB Leipzig), Ander Martin, Modibo Sagnan.

Added: Matteo Gabbia (on loan from Milan), Alexander Sorloth, Ben Brereton, Santi Comesagna, Yborra, Alex Millan, Lanci (on loan at San Fernando), Paco Alcácer (on loan at Sharjah) ), Paulo Vitor (Rio Avenue loan return), Denis Suarez, Ramon Terrats.

Out: Samuel Chukwueze, Johan Mojica, Arnaut Danjuma (loan to Everton), Ivan Martin, Pau Torres, Mamadou Ibra Mbacke Fall (loan return from Los Angeles), Luis Eduardo Quintero Hernandez, Sergio Lozano, Nikita Iosifov , Manu Morlanes, Boulaye Dia, Giovani Lo Celso (loan return from Tottenham), Adrian de la Fuente, Nicholas Jackson.

Added: Alex Collado, Chadi Riad (on loan from Barcelona), Marc Bartra, Hector Bellerin, Marc Roca (on loan from Leeds United), Ayoze Perez, Yassin Fekir (on loan from Linense), Raul Garcia de Aro (return on loan to Mirandes).

Low: Diego Lines, Sergio Canales, Lauren Moron, Dani Martin, Robert (on loan from Real Betis), Antonio José Marchena Millan, Fran Delgado, Edgar Gonzalez, Felix Marty Garreta.

Added: Johan Mojica, Jose Manuel Arnais Diaz, Javi Martinez (return from loan to Huesca), Jesus Areso, Alejandro Catena.

Low: Yvan Barbero, Yoel Ramirez Sesma, Aridan Hernandez, Iker Benito (on loan to Andorra), Diego Moreno Garbayo (on loan to Mirandes), Es Abde (on loan from Barcelona), Unai Dufour.

Added: Peru Nolascoain (loan to Eibar), Nicolás Serrano Galdeano (loan to Mirandes), Asier Villabre (loan to Alaves), Beñat Prados (loan to Mirandes), Imanol Garcia ( return on loan to Mirandes). Eibar), Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta.

Low: Juan Artola Canales (on loan from Alcorcon), Alex Petjarroman Eizaguirre, Mikel Balenciaga, Íñigo Martinez, Ander Iru, Oyer Zarraga, Ander Herrera (return on loan from PSG)

Added: Brian Kufre (loan to NYC), Sibe van der Heyden, Tony Lato, Omar Mascarell, Manu Morlanes, Javier Llabres (loan to Mirandes).

Out: Jordi Mbula, Mikel Llabres Alemany, Kang-Ying Lee, Leo Roman (loan to Real Oviedo), Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Ángel, Tino Cadevere, Ludwig Augustinsson (on loan from Sevilla)

Added: Yvan Martin, Pablo Torre (loan from Barcelona), Jan Couto (loan to Manchester City), Savio (loan to Troyes), Daly Blind, Pau Victor (loan return to Sabadell), Oscar Ureña (loan return at Cartagena). ), Eric Monjonell (on loan to Lommel), Paulo Gazzaniga, Manu Vallejo (on loan to Real Oviedo).

Out: Lluc Matas, Oriol Romeu, Alex Sala (on loan from Córdoba), Arnau Ortiz Sanchez (on loan from Eldense), Ilyas Chaira (on loan from Mirandes), Yangel Herrera (on loan from Manchester United) City), Gabri Martinez (on loan from Manchester City). Mirandes on loan), Ramon Terrats, Rodrigo Riquelme (loan return from Atlético Madrid), Valentin Castellanos (loan return from New York City), Reinier (loan return from Real Madrid).

Added: Florian Lejeune, Pacha Espino, Aridan Hernandez, Jorge Moreno (loan to Córdoba), Bebe (loan to Real Zaragoza), Martin Pascual Castillo (loan to U.D. Ibiza) ), Jonathan Montiel (on loan at Levante), Randy Nteka (on loan at Elche).

Low: Fran Garcia, Santi Comesagna, Ivan Arboleda, Alejandro Catena, Sergio Camello.

Added: Adria Pedrosa, Juanlu Sanchez (on loan to Mirandes), Jose Angel Carmona (on loan to Elche), Pedro Ortiz (on loan to Vizela), Loic Bade, Quique Salas (on loan to Tenerife), Alfonso Pastor (loanback to Castellon), Roni Lopez (loanback to Troyes), Adnan Januzaj (loanback to Istanbul), Thomas Delaney (loanback to Hoffenheim 1899), Federico Agustin Gattoni, Ludwig Augustinsson (loanback to on loan to Mallorca), Ivan Romero (on loan to Tenerife), Oscar Rodriguez (on loan to Celta), Osama Idrissi (on loan to Feyenoord).

Out: Karim Rekik, Luis Miguel Cruz Hernandez (loan from Tenerife), Brian Gil (loan return from Tottenham), Valentino Fattore Scotta, Alex Telles (loan return from Manchester United), Pape Gueye (loan return from Olympique de Marseille).

Added: Jonathan Fusseni Bamba, Manu Sanchez, Sergio Carreira (loan return to Villarreal B), Jose Fontan (loan return to Go Ahead Eagles), Santi Mina (loan return to Al Shabab) Alfon Gonzalez (on loan at Racing de Santander), Miguel Baeza (on loan at Rio Ave), Carles Perez.

Out: Ruben Blanco, Fran Lopez (on loan to Compostele), Lautaro de Leon (on loan to Cartagena), Tomas Carrique, Sergio Barcia, Gabriel Fernandez, Fernando Medrano Gastagnaga, Javi Galan, Julen Lobete (on loan) Andorra), Haris Seferovic (on loan from Benfica), Orbelin Pineda, Oscar Rodriguez (on loan from Sevilla), Denis Suarez.

Added: Lautaro Marceau Spatz (return from loan at City Torque), Jorge Mere (loan from America), Lucas Pires (loan from Santos), Javi Hernandez (loan from Leganes), Raul Parra Artal (return from loan at Mirandes), Sergi Guardiola, Darwin Machis (on loan from Real Valladolid), Gonzalo Escalante, Roger Marti, Juan Fleuré (on loan to Algeciras), Aver Mabil (on loan to Sparta Prague), Thomas Alarcón (on loan to loan to Real Zaragoza) Milutin Osmaich (return from loan to Vizela).

Out: Pasha Espino, Theo Bongonda, Ivan Chapela Lopez, Santiago Arzamendia (on loan from Cerro Porteño), Alvaro Jimenez (on loan from Traktor), Anthony Lozano, Mamady Diarra.

Added: Sergi Altamira Clavell, Daniel Fusato (on loan from Ibiza), Jonathan Christian Silva (on loan to Granada), Porto, Omar Alderete, Jack Harper (on loan to Hercules), Anthony Lozano (on loan to Cadiz) , Eric Kabako

Out: Munir El Haddadi, Jakub Jankto, Sabit Abdoulaee (on loan from Lugo), Dario Poveda (on loan from Leganes), Latasa (return on loan from Real Madrid), Diego Conde

Added: Pepelu, Uros Racic (loan return to Sporting Braga), Senk Ozkakar (loan return to Olympique de Lyon), Alessandro Burlamaki Apaolas (loan return to Badajoz).

Out: Edinson Cavani, Iago Herrerin, Jorge Saenz, Toni Lato, Nico González (on loan at Barcelona), Samuel Lino (on loan at Atlético), Ilaix Moriba (on loan at RB Leipzig) ), Justin Kluivert (return from loan from Roma).

Added: Cristian Gonzalo Oliveira Ibarra (loan return to Boston River), Edgar Gonzalez, Guilherme Guedes (loan return to Lugo), Javi Robles (loan return to Fuenlabrada), Luis Suarez, Arvin Appia (loan return to Malaga) .

Low: El Bilal Touré, Aranu Sola, Ivan Martos, Jordi Escobar, Juan Manuel Gutierrez Freire (on loan at Boston River), Diego Fuoli, Nicola Maras.

Added: Matias Areso (return from loan to Peñarol), Gerard Gumbau, Jesús Vallejo (loan from Real Madrid), Sean Weissman, Pepe Sánchez (return from loan to Deportivo de la Coruña), Miguel Angel Brau Blanquez ( return from loan to Talavera). ), Ismael Ruiz (return from loan to Ibiza), Famara Diediou, Antonin Cortes (return from loan to Anorthosis).

Out: Mario da Costa Lopez, Joaquin Marin, Martin Solar Ruiz, Adrian Butzke, Paul Lozano (loan return from Espanyol), Eric Cabaco (loan return from Getafe), Jonathan Cristian Silva (loan return from “Getafe”).

Added: Julián Araujo (on loan from Barcelona), Munir El Haddadi, Aaron Escandell, Daley Sinkgraven, David Vicente Robles (on loan to Unionistas de Salamanca), Javier Muñoz Jiménez, Sandro Ramirez, Isaac Hernandez Pérez ( return on loan at Guadalajara), Oscar Pianchi (return from loan at Mirandes), Cristian Herrera, Unai Vega (return from loan at Algeciras).

Out: Florin Andone, Alex Dominguez, Claudio Mendez, Joel del Pino, Lorenzo Gil (on loan to Real Aviles), Wilfrid Jores Captum, Ale Garcia (on loan to Antequera), Sydney, Oscar Clemente, Victor Vitolo ( return from loan from Atlético Madrid). ), Lauren Moron (return from loan from Betis).

Added: Rafa Marin (Real Madrid loan), Antonio Blanco (Real Madrid loan), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético loan), Ander Guevara, Alan Godoy Dominguez (Sanluqueño loan return), Abdallahi Mahmoud (return from loan to Istra in 1961), Giorgi Gagua (return on loan to Real Union), Nicola Maras.

Out: Florian Lejeune, Taichi Hara, Mark Tenas Uréna, Tony Moya, Jason, Asier Villabre (on loan from Athletic), Einar Galilea Asaseta, Anderson Arroyo (on loan from Liverpool).