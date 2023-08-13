Simeone’s decision that makes Griezmann most pissed off Atlético Madrid dressing room conflict?

Diego Pablo Simeone and Antoine Griezmann – two great friends off the pitch. Their families spend a lot of time together, and their relationship goes beyond strictly sports. There, the Argentine treats the French like another, counting on him depending on his athletic performance.

nothing to start EA sports league for rojiblancos, El Cholo made a radical decision that left Griezmann speechless. Here and further the other player will be responsible for the penaltyas long as he is present on the playing field.

Antoine Griezmann warming up before the match between Atlético Madrid and Cadiz. EFE/Sergio Perez

So far this responsibility the French had. Over the years, we have been able to see how the attacker faced maximum punishment in cases of maximum pressure. For all mattresses The Champions League final in Milan comes to mind. where he crashed into a tree at a crucial moment.

Simeone bet on Memphis Depay, not Griezmann

As reported from Sports worldSimeone and the coaching staff made a decision make Memphis Depay the main pitcher, a Dutch striker who is at an impressive level. During this pre-season, he was seen at a high level after recovering from injury.

Memphis Depay poses with club president Enrique Cerezo. EFE/ Borja Sanchez Trillo

In a match played in Monterrey against Real Sociedad, We have already seen Depay launch a penalty. The result was not very good, since he made a decision shoot “a la panensa” missed a shot. Simeone was categorical and said he was glad that this shot was in a friendly match.

The little prince will no longer rule While the Dutchman is on the field. Another regular player who took on this responsibility was Yannick Carrasco, with whom he is still it is unknown if this will continue beyond 2024 or even if that same market eventually goes away.

Diego Simeone during the post-workout press conference. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez



