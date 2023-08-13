Six Benefits You Didn’t Know About Mom

Mamei or sapote is an exotic fruit that has various properties to help treat eye and digestive problems, as well as promote weight loss.

These properties are due to the fact that mamey has compounds with antioxidant capacity, such as beta-carotene and phenolic compounds. Due to the sweet taste, mamei can be consumed, for example, whole or in juice. Also, its bone or seed can be used to make oil.

1. Take care of your eye health

Mamei is rich in beta-carotene, a type of carotene that has great antioxidant capacity as the body metabolizes it and converts it into vitamin A. This vitamin promotes the production of various pigments in the retina that aid in photoreception and night vision. In addition, it prevents a disease called macular degeneration, which is associated with age, cataracts and night blindness.

2. Raise the body’s defenses

With immunomodulatory properties, vitamin A is involved in the growth, renewal and strengthening of the body’s protective cells, helping to fight viruses, bacteria and fungi.

In addition, it also contains vitamin C, a trace mineral that improves the proliferation of the body’s protective B and T cells and promotes the production of white blood cells known as lymphocytes and phagocytes, helping to fight pathogens for the body.

3. Promote weight loss

Meimei is a fruit that provides a very good amount of fiber, increasing the feeling of fullness and helping to reduce the feeling of hunger, promoting weight loss.

In addition, vitamin A promotes weight loss by inhibiting the formation of fat cells in the body and increasing the amount of brown adipose tissue, a type of fat that speeds up metabolism, stimulating fat removal from the body and weight loss.

4. Improve digestion

The fibers present in mamey accelerate intestinal transit and increase the volume of feces, promoting, together with sufficient water intake, faecal excretion.

5. Take care of your skin health

The beta-carotene present in mamey helps protect the skin from sunburn, prevents the formation of wrinkles and skin cancer, and delays premature skin aging. This is mainly due to its powerful antioxidant property, which helps prevent damage caused by free radicals in skin cells due to oxidative stress.

6. Keep your hair healthy

Mamey Bone Oil contains vitamins A, C and carotenes, nutrients that help maintain healthy and hydrated hair and protect follicles from damage caused by free radicals.

