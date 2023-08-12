Sleep disorders in women at different stages | Sleep Clock | insomnia | health | Clinic Ricardo Palma | woman | hormonal changes | stages of life | | LIFE

Problems dreampresented in women more predisposed than men. This is mainly due to the fact that they go through different biological stages that cause hormonal changes and affect the quality of their sleep. Specialist Angie Sensebe, a doctor at the Ricardo Palma Clinic Plaza Lima Sur, explains what these moments are.

Women and sleep: stages of life

Sleep disturbance due to menopause

During this stage, a woman experiences a hormonal imbalance that can contribute to depression. Thus, deep sleep is associated with serotonin, while light sleep is associated with norepinephrine; Menopausal women (who sleep poorly due to hot flashes) have more norepinephrine than serotonin.

Sleep disturbance due to menstruation and premenstrual period

Reduced sleep quality is associated with bloating, fever, irritability, headaches, mood swings, and menstrual cramps. The first half of the cycle has more estrogen, which promotes deeper sleep, and the second half has more progesterone, which increases sleepiness. In fact, during this period, the quality of sleep changes because these days there are more breaks at night due to the aforementioned symptoms.

Sleep disturbance due to pregnancy

Early in pregnancy, there is more progesterone, which is associated with drowsiness and more shallow sleep, although this is not a direct cause of insomnia. Lack of sleep is more related to pregnancy stress. In the last months of pregnancy, insomnia is further exacerbated due to the increase in the size of the uterus and the discomfort associated with increased urination, reflux and spasms.

postpartum sleep disorder

It occurs mainly in the first months due to lactation and hormonal changes, as the body returns to its pre-pregnancy basal state. Women who have significant sleep loss are more prone to postpartum depression.

Further, Dr. Sensebe from the Plaza Lima Sur Medical Center of the Ricardo Palma Clinic gives recommendations for improving the quality of sleep:

Go to bed and get up, preferably at the same time.

Avoid energy drinks or caffeine from the afternoon.

Turn off all electronic devices an hour before bed

take a warm shower

Drink chamomile, lime, valerian or warm milk with honey

Eat dinner at least two hours before bed.

Make sure your room is cool, quiet and dark

Drink little fluid before bed

