Sneakers: learn about the history of this shoe that has already become a fashion icon – El Sol de México

All colors and shapes, special or luxurious designs, with accessories and details, whatever they may be, sneakers they have not one, but several stories of their origin over a century old.

There is a record that the first were created in 1830 by the Liverpool Rubber Company, founded by John Boyd Dunlop, who figured out how to glue a canvas upper to a rubber sole.

They were first known as sand shoes, and were used by the Victorians for their tours of the beach. After years industrial progress social change has affected sports eventswhich became the watershed for the birth of more specialized footwear such as the iconic model green flash in 1929, worn by tennis legend Fred Perry at Wimbledon.

It has since been considered the exclusive shoe for sports, and it even had more of an impact when, in 1984, basketball star, Michael Jordan signed a contract with Nike for Air Jordan, one of most famous sneakers all the time.

But that is in the past, nowadays sneakers are part of our everyday look; in recent years, they have replaced different shoes, becoming a symbol of fashion and style. To learn more about his evolution, at Circulos we spoke with Omar Ruvalkaba, CEO of Sneaker Fever, the most important sneaker event in Latin America, which in 2023 celebrates its first decade.

“I think the love of sneakers has to do with the pop culture that preaches these shoes, but without a doubt, the Michael Jordan era has gone down in history; there were other athletes who followed in his footsteps, such as tennis players Arthur Ashe and Stan Smith, ”he said.

He added that music was also a strong representative of sneaker culture: “The Ramones were also part of that history, they used the brand. sneakers, which for me personally is one of the pioneering sneaker brands.”

Omar, who has been attracted to this type of shoe for as long as he can remember as the Chicago Bulls player was a personality that influenced his taste, in addition to being a skateboard fan, he noted that the sneaker phenomenon is very popular in Mexico . and is constantly growing: “When we started with this event dedicated to sneaker fans, we did not even imagine that such a big phenomenon would arise in our country, I think that now it is more and it is on the rise. The pandemic was the time that popularized them at the highest level.

Although the sneakers have marked their purpose for generation of millennia and centuries, more and more people are joining this movement, “one of their advantages is that they are very comfortable, many people look for comfort when it comes to clothing, they are also very versatile and easy to combine,” he explained.

You might think that sneakers are simple tennis shoes with colorful and sometimes even extravagant designs, which means that their cost can be excessive: “It is important to understand that sneakers have a value of belonging to the user, but they also represent a production value. Since it can be time consuming to design and the materials used can also be complex, its cost will depend on it, we can also find different styles and prices.”

As a hint to know how to choose our sneakers, the collector also recommended to choose a basic and classic design, easy to match “every brand has its own silhouettes and styles, when you have already picked the ones you like the most, you can venture for more bold or outlandish designs and even opting for a futuristic style,” he commented.

He stressed that it’s important to try them on and make sure they fit well, otherwise your experience won’t be as positive, “you can start pairing them with jeans, dress pants, t-shirts, there’s something for everyone.” he commented.

“Sneakers represent music, art and fashion,” he concluded.