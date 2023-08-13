Sofia Vergara impresses again with her amazing physique while living her best single life

After splitting with American actor Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara She has been trending on social networks many times as she has been seen very happy and enjoying a better life as a single woman, full of walks, vacations and beautiful dresses that make her a sensation wherever she goes.

According to the hero Modern familyThis separation was due to the decision of both of them to gradually distance themselves until this shocking news was made public; However, some anonymous sources assert that this marriage ended due to disagreements manganielo with all the success that Colombian Currently.

While this separation may have had a negative impact on Sofía Vergara, it did not, on the contrary, her new life as single He treated her wonderfully, recently the coveted actress was seen at a night out with friends in a luxury Italian restaurant Madeo

IN Sunset tourwhere she looked stunning in the dress bodycon in white, strapless, with a gold necklace and a matching handbag in the color of the dress.

During the same dinner, Sofía Vergara shared various photos with friends where she could say she had a great time, while uploading a selfie titled “Summer nights« to confirm how good it was. In the same way them Followers praised her gorgeous gown, which made her look very voluptuous for a simple friendly outing, to the point that some described her as “revenge dress«, in reference to the best single life that the Colombian is going through.