Sofía Vergara’s Reaction to America’s Got Talent Colombian Contestant: This Compatriot’s Performance Left Barranquillera speechless and filled her with pride on set | People | Entertainment

Actress Sofía Vergara couldn’t hide her reaction when she met one of the 18 auditioners. America has talenta program in which he once again demonstrates his skills as a judge alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

The 51-year-old from Barranquilla welcomed the artists identified as Duo Steela pair of acrobats composed of Colombian Edison Acero and Brazilian Giselle Souza Santos.

“My name is Edison, I come from Colombia,” said the participant, provoking joy from his compatriot Sofía Vergara, who soon applauded them loudly as a sign of support.

From the first moment she was married to Joe Manganiello, until last July, she smiled and applauded, shouting a loud “bravo” to the man who came from the Caribbean country where Vergara was also born.

“What part of Colombia,” the actress asked the compatriot, who replied almost immediately that she was from the municipality of Neiva, the capital of the Huila department. Edison’s response stirred Sofía even more, who remembered that she had been born in Barranquilla.

Sofia made contact with the participants shortly before their performance on stage and in front of the audience present. There she found out that the two are a couple in real life and that they have been together for nine years.

Sofía Vergara was moved by the presentation of her compatriot Edison Acero. Image: YouTube image capture from America’s Got Talent.



During the conversation, the actress from “Modern Family” asked them how long they had been together and also welcomed the couple’s daughter on stage, who she also invited to the bar acrobatics show that her parents will be giving from then on. her chair and sitting on her legs.

Sofía Vergara enjoyed the performance of a pair of acrobats with her daughter sitting on her feet. Image: YouTube image capture from America’s Got Talent.

“I’m lucky, I hope they’re doing well, and I’ll stay here and take care of their little doll,” Sofía Vergara said after feeling identified by a countryman in the same program she works on, which at the same time filled her pride.

The acrobat pair gave it their all, leaving Sofia, Simon, Heidi and Howie in utter amazement with their skills on the vertical bar and impressive arm strength.

In addition, they stole the audience’s applause with a risky move in which Giselle did a handstand on Edison’s waist while he only held the bar horizontally.

“Bravo, thank you so much for being here, what a pride,” the actress commented emotionally as the couple’s act culminated in impressive acrobatic moves that earned them the approval of four America’s Got Talent judges. (AND)

We recommend these novelties