solution for quick weight loss and strengthening of protective forces

kiwi diet It’s for those people who want to lose a little weight at the moment. While it’s true that there are no miracle diets, there are some tricks that can help us lose weight. fast and this mod is one of them.

It is important to note that This is not a diet that can be extended over time. Rather, it is a punctual feeding change that should not exceed four or five days. Is very low calorie and quite restrictive about what we can eat.

Kiwi is very full fruit and with many features. Is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which makes it the perfect food for reduce stress and anxiety. It also helps fightanemia, as it promotes the absorption of iron due to the high content of this vitamin.

Contains a large amount water and soluble fiberso it not only helps in fluid removaland also to increase the feeling of satiety. Its fiber promotes digestion and improves intestinal transit. Prevents the formation of blood clots, making the blood more fluid due to its high content vitamin E and omega 3. It also contains lutein, which is a natural filter for the sun’s UV rays.

What is the kiwi diet?

it’s a diet rather restrictive which is based on the consumption of kiwifruit and the reduction of other foods.

Breakfast: You should take kiwi and low fat yogurt. Dinner It will consist of kiwi and infusion. Food: you have to bet on low-fat broth and the amount of kiwi you want. In the middle of the day: a glass of kiwi smoothie. Snack: infusion, light gelatin and kiwi. Dinner: it will be the same as food. Before lie down maybe chamomile or tea.

For this diet to give the desired effect, it must be combined with daily exercise, drink plenty of water and follow the feeding guidelines it sets.

Before you start any diet or change your diet, you must specialist to advise you and don’t risk your health.