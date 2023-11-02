Sonic Dream Team will be released on Apple Arcade on December 5th

SEGA announced that the game Sonic Dream Team will be released on Apple Arcade on December 5, 2023.

Through the Sonic Dream Team page on the SEGA website, we can read the following:

“Sonic the Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game full of non-stop action and exciting adventures!

In this new Sonic adventure, the evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie, an ancient device with the power to manifest dreams in the real world. Navigate through twisted dreamscapes, rescue your friends, and put an end to Dr. Eggman’s nightmares!

Join Sonic and his friends and dive into a bizarre dream world! Uncover an original and captivating story as you take command of six dynamic, playable characters. With your unique abilities, run, climb, and fly your way to victory against the infamous Eggman!

Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall running, gravity shifts, and more! Your mission: fight to save your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true.

Complete missions, fight bosses and find toys featuring your favorite Sonic characters to expand your collection.

Main Features: