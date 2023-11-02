Sonic Dream Team will be released on Apple Arcade on December 5th

SEGA announced that the game Sonic Dream Team will be released on Apple Arcade on December 5, 2023.
Through the Sonic Dream Team page on the SEGA website, we can read the following:
“Sonic the Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game full of non-stop action and exciting adventures!
In this new Sonic adventure, the evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie, an ancient device with the power to manifest dreams in the real world. Navigate through twisted dreamscapes, rescue your friends, and put an end to Dr. Eggman’s nightmares!
Join Sonic and his friends and dive into a bizarre dream world! Uncover an original and captivating story as you take command of six dynamic, playable characters. With your unique abilities, run, climb, and fly your way to victory against the infamous Eggman!
Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall running, gravity shifts, and more! Your mission: fight to save your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true.
Complete missions, fight bosses and find toys featuring your favorite Sonic characters to expand your collection.
Main Features:
- Six playable characters – Choose from six different characters: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge. Each character brings their own flare and personality that fall into three movement types and provide unique opportunities for exploration as you navigate the dream world.
- Spectacular boss battles: four spectacular boss battles that will test your skills in different types of movement.
- Never-before-seen dream worlds: We’re not in Green Hill anymore! Play 12 complex levels across four unique dream worlds, with mind-bending environments that include wall running, gravity shifts, and more.
- Combining mobile and cross-platform experiences, Sonic Dream Team bridges the gap between mobile and console by allowing gamers to enjoy a quality experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.”