Sony will remove Twitter integration on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

On its support page, Sony revealed that it will end Twitter integration on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 13th.

We can read:

Starting November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer work on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view content published in and view content, trophies and other game-related activities directly from the PS5/PS4 (or associate an X account to do so). For more information on how to share game captures from PS5, click here ; for PS4, click here .

With the removal of Twitter/X integration, PlayStation players will have to resort to other methods to share their content on the platform. The simplest method will be to use Sony’s official PlayStation app for Android and iOS, which allows users to transfer screenshots and videos from PlayStation to a mobile device.

