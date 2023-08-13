Sorolla in Elche and Alicante

On September 28, 1918, the artist Joaquín Sorolla arrived in Alicante with the project of writing one of the 14 compositions of the engraving “Vision of Spain or the regions of Spain”. Stayed at the now defunct Hotel Victoria on the Esplanade with her son, who has syphilis and had an affair, and the artist Alfredo Carreras. It was one of his last oil paintings, and Sorolla decided to dedicate it to a female scene with a radiant light and orange dates in the vast garden of Elx, a painting of El Palmeral de Elche, because, as he confessed to his wife Clotilde, “the field is dead, (in Alicante) there are no trees, everything has the color of the desert, dark earth, flat sun, but beautiful sky and intense blue sea. It was one of thousands of letters grouped in three volumes of his letters to his wife.

On the way to Elche, Sorolla saw the palm grove of Babylon (now San Gabriel) and thought that perhaps he would paint a picture there instead of going to Elche because of the epidemic, but he went to Elche anyway. “I was in Elche, which is very interesting for work with its originality, it does not look like Europe, so many thousands of palm trees is something strange,” wrote Clotilde’s wife. For his safety and that of his son Joaquin, he decided not to return to Elche and stay at a hotel in Alicante, in collaboration with his students and assistants: Alfredo Carreras Cuesta (a landscape painter from Madrid who died the following year at 35) and Emilio Varela (artist from Alicante). In Alicante, the artist Heliodoro Guillen was also waiting for them. For this reason, he decided to paint the picture in a garden in the palm grove of Alicante facing the sea, in the garden of Carmen, owned by his friend Soler, today it is the Parc el Palmeral. The project of painting this painting must be put on hold, as he must return to Madrid with his sick son.

A month later, he would return to Alicante again on November 22, 1918 without his son, settling again in the Victoria Hotel. And I would start painting a painting called “El Palmeral de Elche” on November 27th, but as I commented in the hacienda “El Carmen de Alicante”. El Palmeral was a farm owned by his fellow countryman Juan Soler: “he is from Valencia, a good and helpful man…, a terrible and very smart worker,… since he is not from Alicante, otherwise he would fall asleep standing up, you must see how lazy this city is”, a letter to his wife Clotilde. The above painting is a 350 by 321 centimeter canvas, the already mentioned painters, Alfredo Carreras from Madrid, and his adored student from Alicante, Emilio Varela, with a worker and ten girls from the service in the extras, who would already be immortal, next to a whitewashed stove . After 30 morning work days, the painting was completed on January 9, 1919, and on January 16, a large farewell banquet was held at the El Cenáculo Regatta Club, a cultural and entertainment center presided over by Dr. López Campello.

On the 17th he visits Orihuela, on the same day the troupe under the direction of Margherita Xingu debuts, presenting a good theatrical repertoire. On the 18th, he finally rolled up the painting and billed for it on the Madrid-New York train by sea. On the night of January 19, he returned to Madrid in a sleeping car. Sorolla’s stay did not cause much resonance in the Alicante press, but on January 20 Diario de Alicante reported. “The day before yesterday he billed for a superb painting painted in our palm groves and destined for New York. It was a pity that the great artist did not tell Alicante about his amazing work, which will perpetuate the beauty of our landscape in distant lands.”

From Alicante he went to Madrid and then to Ayamonte (Huelva) to paint the painting “Catching Tuna” (1919).