Rodrigo FaezCorrespondent in MadridReading: 4 min.

Rodrigo Faez: Real Madrid will enter the market in search of a replacement for the injured Courtois Rodrigo Faez and the latest injury report from Thibault Courtois, who has a torn ACL in his left knee and is about to undergo surgery.

Real Madrid has accelerated negotiations with Chelsea to secure the loan of Kepa Arrizabalaga due to Sevilla’s high demands on Bono, according to various sources, according to ESPN.

Chelsea, who recently signed Brighton’s Robert Sanchez as starting goalkeeper, are ready to let Kepa go but sources tell ESPN they will demand a bigger loan fee.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid on ESPN+.

Bono was Carlo Ancelotti’s favourite, but Real Madrid all but ruled out signing him as Sevilla were demanding more than €30m for his move, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Real Madrid has accelerated negotiations with Chelsea to secure the loan of Kepa Arrizabalaga due to Sevilla’s high demands on Bono, according to various sources, according to ESPN. Pennsylvania

Also, another problem for Bono is that the goalkeeper will be playing in the Africa Cup of Nations from January to February, so he will be out at a key moment in the season.

David De Gea also sounded like an option when he found himself without a team, but sources have ruled out his joining ESPN because it doesn’t generate consensus in the white club.

Kepa was already tested by Madrid on the same Thursday. The player, who was loaned to Bayern Munich, immediately broke off negotiations with the German club in order to favor the white option.

The former Athletic Bilbao player was already on Madrid’s radar in 2018, but then Courtois was chosen by Florentino Pérez despite Zidane and part of the squad opting for a Basque goalkeeper.

The arrival of Robert Sanchez from Brighton forced Kepa to look for a way out of Stamford Bridge. Bayern Munich were very attentive throughout July and started negotiations to sign him. However, sources close to the player told ESPN that being close to Bilbao and being able to fulfill Kepa’s ambition to play for Real Madrid led to a change in decision.

For his part, Thibault Courtois has already begun preparations for the operation, which he will carry out in the coming days after the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. The player will be out for approximately 7 months.

The same sources tell ESPN that Real Madrid’s intention is for the new goalkeeper to join the first-team dynamic as soon as possible.

In today’s debut, Andrey Lunin will be the starting goalkeeper. As ESPN has learned, Ancelotti’s idea is that both goaltenders, if confirmed, will be able to compete on an equal footing. However, Kepa’s experience could give him a distinct advantage over the Ukrainian, whose contract ends in a year and a renewal offer has yet to come in.