SPEC II 1.40 update for Gran Turismo 7 is now available

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital have announced that Gran Turismo 7‘s free SPEC II 1.40 update is now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The biggest highlight is the inclusion of Gran Turismo Sophy technology on PlayStation 5, 7 new vehicles, and the new circuit, Lake Louise, with three alternative routes.

The full 1.40 update list is as follows: