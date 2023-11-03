SPEC II 1.40 update for Gran Turismo 7 is now available

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital have announced that Gran Turismo 7‘s free SPEC II 1.40 update is now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The biggest highlight is the inclusion of Gran Turismo Sophy technology on PlayStation 5, 7 new vehicles, and the new circuit, Lake Louise, with three alternative routes.
The full 1.40 update list is as follows:
- 7 new cars
- New Lake Louise Circuit
- Gran Turismo Sophy (only on PlayStation 5)
- New SPEC II cinematic intro
- 3 new menus for GT Café
- World Circuits Update
- 50 new challenges have been added to the Licenses menu
- New paddock for multiplayer menu
- Game for 4 players on shared screen (only on PlayStation 5)
- New options for Scapes mode
- New menus and pilot profile screen