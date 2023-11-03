SPEC II 1.40 update for Gran Turismo 7 is now available

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital have announced that Gran Turismo 7‘s free SPEC II 1.40 update is now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The biggest highlight is the inclusion of Gran Turismo Sophy technology on PlayStation 5, 7 new vehicles, and the new circuit, Lake Louise, with three alternative routes.

The full 1.40 update list is as follows:

  • 7 new cars
  • New Lake Louise Circuit
  • Gran Turismo Sophy (only on PlayStation 5)
  • New SPEC II cinematic intro
  • 3 new menus for GT Café
  • World Circuits Update
  • 50 new challenges have been added to the Licenses menu
  • New paddock for multiplayer menu
  • Game for 4 players on shared screen (only on PlayStation 5)
  • New options for Scapes mode
  • New menus and pilot profile screen
