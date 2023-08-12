spiderman-transformers-movies-clear | “Transformers” “Spider-verso” and more come to Claro video in August | WAIT

Clear video, service streaming With Bright which offers access to a variety of entertainment content, including movies, series, concerts, sports and children’s programs to enjoy on several devices at the same time (PC, laptop, Android, IOS, PS4, Tablet and Smart TV Sony, Samsung, LG and Hisense), presents the new products that are coming to the platform in August.

If you have Max and Max Play subscription with Netflix or Claro Hogar with fixed Internet and/or Claro Tv and Hogar Play plans with Netflix, you will have free access to all content in the Claro Video Catalog section (free subscription) for 24 months from line activation mobile or landline service. In addition, in the Rental section, you can find and rent recently released movies so you can enjoy them from the comfort of your own home:

1) Spider-Man: On the other side of the Spider-Verse (August 10, 2023): After meeting Gwen Stacy, the friendly full-time Spider-Man from Brooklyn is transported across the Multiverse where he meets a team of Spider-Men tasked with protecting his existence.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

2) Transformers: Rise of the Beast (August 30, 2023): In this adrenaline-pumping adventure, Optimus Prime and the Autobots face their greatest challenge yet. When a threat capable of destroying the planet emerges, they must join a powerful group called the Maximals.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

3) Whale (August 2, 2023): An overweight single man struggles to reconnect with his teenage daughter for one last chance to redeem himself and embark on a quest for a little happiness. In the Oscar-winning breakthrough, Brendan Fraser stars in this dramatic film co-starring Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton and directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Brendan Fraser in a scene from the movie “Wieloryb” (Wieloryb).

4) Flash (August 1, 2023): Ezra Miller stars as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, who pushes his super powers to the max in the first DC superhero movie.

“Flash” | Photo: Warner Bros.

5) Night of the Demon: Red Door (August 24, 2023). In Night of the Demon 5: The Red Door, the original cast of the horror franchise returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put an end to the demons once and for all, high schoolers Josh and Dalton must delve deeper into the afterlife than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new, more terrifying horrors lurking just outside the door.

Please note that through October 31, 2023, in-app browsing DOES NOT CONSUMP MEGs in 4G, 4.5G LTE, and 5G areas. Finally, it should be emphasized that thanks to the Claro video, you can contract*** the Liga 1 Max channel, available to prepaid and postpaid mobile phone customers, and enjoy the most important tournament in the country. To find out about its content, how to subscribe and limitations, go to clarovideo.com

