Spotify Ranking: Top 10 Most Played Songs in Peru

Spotify has become one of the most important platforms in the world thanks to its vast catalog of music and podcasts. (Information)

Since the first recordings in human history, sound and music have always been present. Because it’s a universal languageit can be understood and felt by anyone, regardless of their language or culture.

Music has power connect people with their emotionswhether it evokes joy, nostalgia, sadness and a whole range of feelings through its wide styles or genres.

In the new millennium, platforms like Spotify have managed to take advantage of this and, thanks to their wide catalog of songs and artists, have appealed to users who also have the opportunity to listen to your favorite music through apps and even without the need to have internet access.

However, given the wide selection of Spotify, it’s easy to get lost. an industry that is rapidly changingtherefore, here we present a list of the singles most played by the Peruvian public.

1. LALA

Mike Towers

Mike Towers’ latest single has already become a new classic. “LALA” is confidently on the list of the most streamed songs on this platform today streaming. He currently has 235,217 more reproductions.

2. Seven (with latto)

3.Colombia

4. Weekend | CROSSOVER 2 (with FMK, Ke Characters)

Big

«Weekend | CROSSOVER 2 (w FMK, Ke Characters)” by Big One is no longer valid. Today, he only has 157,486 reproductions, which is not enough to continue his path to the first place on the podium. He is already in fourth place, which means that he is running out.

5. Like crazy

6. Cool 101 (with Young Miko)

fade

If we talk about the favorites of the public, then we cannot fail to mention Feyd. Maybe that’s why “Classy 101 (w Young Miko)” debuts on ranging straight to sixth position, as it reached a total of 121,814 reproductions.

7. MY EX WAS RIGHT

KAROL G.

KAROL G’s “MI EX WAS RIGHT” is a big success among users of this platform, with 120,173 views. Today it is still in the seventh position.

8. BITTER

9. Baby

10. WHERE IS SHE GOING

bad rabbit

Success is synonymous with Bad Bunny. So it’s not surprising that his new production, WHERE SHE GOES, debuted in tenth place at the time. Who else can boast 101,758 first views?

*Some data may not be available because the platform does not provide it.

In the music industry, Peru is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but those who succeed are guaranteed success, as are these artists.

Spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allows over 515 million users listen to music from over seven million artists, as well as a variety of podcasts.

To be able to use the services, just select one of its plans with different benefits depending on the price, although it also allows users to listen to music for freeHowever, this mode has ads and does not allow you to download songs for offline playback.

To start a session on Spotify, it will be enough to download the application on a mobile phone or go to the site from a computer, after which the user must register with their email address, phone number or Facebook account.

Another point to consider is that you can only play content on one device at a timebut you can open session on different devices.

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms. (Illustrative image by Infobae)

Like every year, the streaming platform has taken a look at the most famous artists and songs that managed to take over the world in 2022.

Hit theme How it was with Harry Styles it took first place after also winning the title of the best song of the summer; Followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals, Heat Waves was the second most played song of 2022.

Australian cooperation The Kid LAROI with Canadian Justin Bieber for the single Stay it became the third most played song in the world.

While the fourth and fifth positions were occupied by a Latin American artist bad rabbitwho managed to conquer the world with his songs Me porto bonito in collaboration with Chencho Corleone, as well as Tití Me Preguntó.

As for the most listened to artistsPuerto Rican composer and singer Bad Bunny also reinforced triple championshipa position he has held since 2020 that no other artist has been able to fill.

Another one of the most anticipated this 2022 was Taylor Swift, which, after a triumphant return to the music scene, made her the second most popular artist in the world. At the local level, it was the first place in countries such as Australia, UK, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The rest of the list is completed by the presence of two natives of Toronto:Drake and weekend; and in fifth position is a K-pop group, bts.

