Spotify Uruguay: Top 10 Songs of the Day

Spotify has become one of the most important platforms in the world thanks to its vast catalog of music and podcasts. (Information)

Music industry companies and artists They found an alternative on streaming platforms In order for songs to reach more people and countries, a good example of this is Spotify, which has taken advantage and is now positioned as one of the favorite uses for the Uruguayan public.

However, given the wide music catalog that characterizes the new millennium, it’s easy to miss the latest news or the hottest songs of the moment, which is why Spotify offers your list of topics that are currently captivating your users.

We leave you the list below:

1.Colombia

Quevedo

Quevedo’s novelty, Colombia, immediately comes out on top in the list of favorites. It has already been played 43,251 times. What will happen in the future?

2. LALA

3. Not one, not two

4. EMPTY HEART

Maria Becerra

If we talk about the favorites of the public, then we cannot fail to mention Maria Becerra. Maybe that’s why “CORAZÓN VACÍO” debuted on ranging immediately in fourth place, as it reached a total of 30,280 reproductions.

5. Those from outer space (with Thiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big, FMK)

lit killer

Reaping the fruits of success is synonymous with LIT killah. So it’s not surprising that his new production, titled “Los del Espacio (with Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK)” debuted then at number five. Who else can boast of 29,044 views first?

6. Weekend | CROSSOVER 2 (with FMK, Ke Characters)

7. No_se_ve.mp3 (with LUDMILLA, ZECCA)

8. In Intimacy (with Emilia, Callejero Fino)

Big

Big One’s “En la Intimidad (w Emilia, Callejero Fino)” is on the decline: it already reaches number eight. His 21,484 reproductions were not enough to overcome the fall.

9. Cool 101 (with Young Miko)

fade

Feida’s “Classy 101 (w Young Miko)” is a big success among users of this platform, with 20,339 views. Today it is still in the ninth position.

10. You and me

*Some data may not be available because the platform does not provide it.

In the music industry, Uruguay is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but those who succeed are guaranteed success, as are these artists.

Spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allows over 515 million users listen to music from over seven million artists, as well as a variety of podcasts.

To be able to use the services, just select one of its plans with different benefits depending on the price, although it also allows users to listen to music for freeHowever, this mode has ads and does not allow you to download songs for offline playback.

To start a session on Spotify, it will be enough to download the application on a mobile phone or go to the site from a computer, after which the user must register with their email address, phone number or Facebook account.

Another point to consider is that you can only play content on one device at a timebut you can open session on different devices.

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms. (Spotify)

Like every year, the streaming platform has taken a look at the most famous artists and songs that managed to take over the world in 2022.

Hit theme How it was with Harry Styles it took first place after also winning the title of the best song of the summer; Followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals, Heat Waves was the second most played song of 2022.

Australian cooperation The Kid LAROI with Canadian Justin Bieber for the single Stay it became the third most played song in the world.

While the fourth and fifth positions were occupied by a Latin American artist bad rabbitwho managed to conquer the world with his songs Me porto bonito in collaboration with Chencho Corleone, as well as Tití Me Preguntó.

As for the most listened to artistsPuerto Rican composer and singer Bad Bunny also reinforced triple championshipa position he has held since 2020 that no other artist has been able to fill.

Another one of the most anticipated this 2022 was Taylor Swift, which, after a triumphant return to the music scene, made her the second most popular artist in the world. At the local level, it was the first place in countries such as Australia, UK, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The rest of the list is completed by the presence of two natives of Toronto:Drake and weekend; and in fifth position is a K-pop group, bts.

