Spotify US Rankings: Top 10 Most Streamed Songs of the Day

Spotify has become one of the most important platforms in the world thanks to its extensive catalog of music and podcasts. (information)

From the earliest records of human history, sound and music have always been present. Because it is a universal languageit can be understood and felt by everyone, regardless of their language or culture.

Music has power connect people with their emotionswhether it makes them feel happiness, nostalgia, sadness and a whole range of feelings through its breadth styles or genres.

In the new millennium, platforms such as Spotify have managed to take advantage of this and, thanks to their wide catalog of songs and artists, have appealed to users who also have the opportunity to listen to your favorite music through the app and even without having access to the Internet.

However, given Spotify’s wide range, it’s easy to get lost in it an industry that updates quicklyso here we present a list of the most played singles by the American public.

1. bad idea, right?

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo’s song was among the favorites of the moment. It has 2,215,575 reproductions, keeping it in first position.

2. Cruel Summer

3rd noun

4. MELTING

Travis Scott

Travis Scott’s latest single is already shaping up to be a new classic. “MELTDOWN” is firmly entering the list of the most listened songs on this platform today streaming. It currently has 1,384,429 more reproductions.

5. Last Night

Morgan Wallen

Speaking of audience favorites, we must mention Morgan Wallen. Perhaps that’s why “Last Night” debuts on the air classification directly in fifth place as it reached a total of 1,368,423 reproductions.

6. Barbie World (in Ice Spice, Aqua)

7. vampire

8. What was I made for? From the movie “Barbie”

Billie Eilish

Collecting success is synonymous with Billie Eilish. No wonder that his new production, entitled “What Was I Made For? From the movie “Barbie”», she debuted at the eighth position. Who else can boast of 1,070,699 first views?

9. KNOW?

Travis Scott

After being played 1,007,874 times, Travis Scott’s new song is one of the favorite songs on the charts. Today it ranks 9.

10. Paint the city red

*Some data may not be available because the platform does not provide it.

In the music industry, the United States is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but those who succeed are guaranteed the door of success, just as these artists have achieved.

Spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allows this over 515 million users listen to music from over seven million artists as well as various podcasts.

To be able to use the services, just choose one of them plans with different benefits depending on the price, although it also allows users listen to music for freeHowever, there are ads in this modality and it does not allow you to download songs for offline playback.

To start a session on Spotify, all you need to do is download the app on your mobile phone or access the website from your computer, then you need to sign up with your email address, phone number or Facebook account.

Another point to consider is that only content can be played one device at a timebut you can open session on different devices.

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms. (About the illustration image)

As every year, the streaming platform made a summary of the most famous artists and songs that took over the world in 2022.

Hit topic What happened to Harry Styles it ranked No. 1 after also winning Best Song of the Summer; closely followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals’ Heat Waves is the second most streamed song in 2022.

Australian Cooperation The Kid LAROI with Canadian Justin Bieber for the single Stay it became the third most streamed song in the world.

The fourth and fifth places were taken by Latin artists angry bunnywho managed to conquer the world with his works Me porto bonito, in collaboration with Chencho Corleone, and also Tití Me Preguntó.

As for the most listened to artistsPuerto Rican composer and singer Bad Bunny also stepped up triple championshipwhich he holds since 2020 and which no other artist has managed to achieve.

Another of the most anticipated this year 2022 was Taylor Swift, making her the second most played female artist in the world after her triumphant return to the music scene. Locally, it ranked first in countries such as Australia, UK, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The rest of the list is completed by the presence of two Toronto natives:dragon and weekend; while a K-pop group appears in fifth position, bts.

READ ON:

More news

More about streaming

The most commented series and movies on Twitter