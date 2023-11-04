Spy x Family 2 Cruise Arc promotional image

The second season of the anime series adaptation of Tatsuya Endo‘s Spy x Family manga begins today with a new arc, and above you can see a promotional image.

In the Cruise Arc, the forgers are sent on separate missions on the same cruise ship.

Spy x Family 2 will consist of 12 episodes that will later be released in 3 BD/DVD volumes.

Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Rurouni Kenshin, Getbackers, Dororo) is the director of Wit Studio and CloverWorks’ animated Spy x Family 2, and Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury) is the new series’ script supervisor in place of Furuhashi. The character design is by Kazuaki Shimada (The Promised Neverland), and the music is once again the responsibility of [K]Now_NAME (Fairy Gone, Dorohedoro, Sakura Quest).

Don’t forget that, as we previously reported, the anime film Spy x Family Code: White will premiere on December 22nd. The story of the film will be original.

Spy x Family began to be published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump Plus in March 2019.

Synopsis of SPY x FAMILY

For the agent known as “Twilight,” no order is too loud if it is for peace. Operating as Westalis’ spymaster, Twilight works tirelessly to prevent extremists from triggering a war with neighboring Ostania. For his latest mission, he must investigate Ostania politician Donovan Desmond by infiltrating his son’s school, the prestigious Eden Academy. Thus, the agent faces the most difficult task of his career: getting married, having a child, and having a family.

Twilight, or “Loid Forger,” quickly adopts humble orphan Anya to play a six-year-old daughter and prospective student at Eden Academy. As a wife, she meets Yor Briar, a distracted office worker who needs a fake partner to impress her friends. However, Loid is not the only one with a hidden nature. Yor is actually a deadly assassin, and for her, marrying Loid creates the perfect disguise. Meanwhile, Anya is not the ordinary girl she appears to be; she is an Esper, the product of secret experiments that allow her to read minds. Although she discovers her true identity, Anya is delighted that her new parents are secret agents! She would never tell them, of course. That would ruin the fun.

