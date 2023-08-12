SSH promotes action to protect the health of the young population – Hidalgo News

PACHUCA DE SOTO, 11 AUGUST /HIDALGO NEWS/.- As part of the celebration of International Youth Day on August 12 this year, the head of the Hidalgo Ministry of Health (SSH), Maria Soraida Robles Barrera, insisted that health services should be friendly to new generations, for this reason instructed the dependency staff to disseminate specific care and guidance measures for this sectors.

This year, events will develop around the theme “Green Skills for Youth”, so that young people are recognized as agents of change, responsible for using their own potential and ensuring sustainable development for the benefit of future generations.

However, young people are also exposed to many factors that can change their lifestyle: early onset of obesity, high blood pressure, type 1 diabetes, and the risk of alcohol, tobacco and substance use, as well as accidents and discrimination.

Another topical issue is fertility: for women aged 15 to 19, this figure is 70.62 live births for every thousand women. In this sense, it is necessary to ensure that young people exercise their right to have access to safe, effective and affordable methods of contraception, to freely decide on their sexual activity, to have children or not and when, to choose a partner and to marry without coercion. .

Data from the 2018 National Demographic Dynamics Survey (Enadid) showed that in Mexico, two out of three young women have had sex at least once in their lives; Of these, 56.5% used some method of contraception in their first relationship, and the average age at which this experience was made is 17.3 years.

Therefore, SSH develops special programs, strategies and projects for young people, paying special attention to the observance of human rights, providing them with effective access to comprehensive medical services, free of charge and without any discrimination, to receive guidance, advice, consultation and timely care for disease prevention and encouraging responsible self-care.

In the same way, addiction makes available to the public so-called friendly health center services, which provide information and advice on sexual and reproductive health for adolescents, as well as methods of contraception, talk about sexually transmitted infections and sexually transmitted infections, with respect and confidentiality.

In these premises, trained and sensitive personnel ensure that human rights are treated with dignity, sensitivity, cordiality, fairness and respect.